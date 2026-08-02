Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

A huge explosion took place at a popular Italian restaurant in central Moscow, claiming the lives of three people and injuring at least 21 other people last Saturday night. The Russian government is investigating the explosion, but the real cause of the explosion is not known yet.

The explosion, caused by a homemade bomb carried by a woman, happened just before 8 pm close to the Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant at Kudrinskaya Square, which is among the famous Stalin-era skyscrapers of Moscow.

Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Dies in Explosion

As per Russia’s anti-terrorist committee, a woman tried to enter the restaurant but was prevented from entering the restaurant by a security guard. According to officials, the explosion took place right after that, in which three people died, including the security guard, the woman, and a person at the restaurant.

Police Tight-Lipped as Probe Continues

Police, firefighters and emergency responders quickly reached the scene and sealed off the area. Traffic around Kudrinskaya Square was temporarily blocked, while entrances to the nearby Barrikadnaya metro station were also closed.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or named any suspects. They also have not confirmed who may have been behind the explosion. Video shared by Russian state media showed heavily armed security personnel guarding the area as investigators examined the blast site.

Reports Suggest Bomb May Have Been Detonated Remotely

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, which quoted some unidentified sources, the explosive device might have been intended to kill people sitting on the terrace of the restaurant.

In addition, the report mentioned that the bomb might have exploded remotely by another person who planted it, and the woman carrying it did not know it was a bomb. However, these allegations were not verified by officials.

Restaurant Was Closed for a Private Event

According to the official website of the restaurant, it had been closed on Saturday for a private event. The blast coincides with Russia’s move towards tightening security in the country. Four years since the start of its large-scale war against Ukraine, the FSB security service had announced enhanced security for top military officers after a number of assassinations and assassination attempts attributed to Kyiv.