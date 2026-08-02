LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

A deadly explosion near Moscow's Balzi Rossi restaurant killed three people and injured 21. Authorities are investigating the blast as reports suggest the bomb may have been detonated remotely.

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 11:05 IST

A huge explosion took place at a popular Italian restaurant in central Moscow, claiming the lives of three people and injuring at least 21 other people last Saturday night. The Russian government is investigating the explosion, but the real cause of the explosion is not known yet.

The explosion, caused by a homemade bomb carried by a woman, happened just before 8 pm close to the Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant at Kudrinskaya Square, which is among the famous Stalin-era skyscrapers of Moscow.

You Might Be Interested In

Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Dies in Explosion

As per Russia’s anti-terrorist committee, a woman tried to enter the restaurant but was prevented from entering the restaurant by a security guard. According to officials, the explosion took place right after that, in which three people died, including the security guard, the woman, and a person at the restaurant.

Police Tight-Lipped as Probe Continues

Police, firefighters and emergency responders quickly reached the scene and sealed off the area. Traffic around Kudrinskaya Square was temporarily blocked, while entrances to the nearby Barrikadnaya metro station were also closed.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or named any suspects. They also have not confirmed who may have been behind the explosion. Video shared by Russian state media showed heavily armed security personnel guarding the area as investigators examined the blast site.

Reports Suggest Bomb May Have Been Detonated Remotely

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, which quoted some unidentified sources, the explosive device might have been intended to kill people sitting on the terrace of the restaurant.

In addition, the report mentioned that the bomb might have exploded remotely by another person who planted it, and the woman carrying it did not know it was a bomb. However, these allegations were not verified by officials.

Restaurant Was Closed for a Private Event

According to the official website of the restaurant, it had been closed on Saturday for a private event. The blast coincides with Russia’s move towards tightening security in the country. Four years since the start of its large-scale war against Ukraine, the FSB security service had announced enhanced security for top military officers after a number of assassinations and assassination attempts attributed to Kyiv.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant
Tags: home-hero-pos-1russia

RELATED News

Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?

What Happened To 60,000 Migrants Who Crossed Into Spanish Territory?

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

Legendary Mountaineer Nirmal Purja Killed in POK Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

LATEST NEWS

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Birth Certificate Rule Set To Change? What New Provisions Of Registration Of Births And Deaths Bill Mean

Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan Over Viral ‘Apology’ Meme: ‘Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire’

Gwalior IG Retirement Goes Viral: Constable Pulls Senior Officer’s Car With His Teeth – Watch

Siddharth Roy Kapur Birthday Special: Rang De Basanti To Dangal, 7 Films That Made Him Bollywood’s Power Producer

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Missed July 31 ITR Deadline? These 5 Hidden Costs Could Hurt More Than Rs 5,000 Late Fee

Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace

Yuvika Chaudhary Birthday Special: From Om Shanti Om To Bigg Boss And Love Story With Prince Narula, Her Journey In Showbiz

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant
Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant
Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant
Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

QUICK LINKS