Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Moscow Under Fire: Ukraine And Russia Exchange Massive Drone Attacks

Russia and Ukraine have carried out the largest drone attacks their own war has experienced to date, in an unprecedented escalation of the conflict.

Moscow Under Fire: Ukraine And Russia Exchange Massive Drone Attacks

Russia and Ukraine have carried out the largest drone attacks their own war has experienced to date, in an unprecedented escalation of the conflict. Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said that it intercepted 84 Ukrainian drones over six regions. Many of them were heading towards Russia’s capital. Several flights have been diverted from three of Moscow’s major airports.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 145 drones over the country Saturday night. Most of them were intercepted, but the scale of attacks was described as huge. A massive attack on Moscow was the biggest so far to hit the Russian capital since the war began.

Damage and Casualties in Moscow and Ukraine

In Moscow, five were reported injured in the districts of Ramenskoye, Kolomna, and Domodedovo, where severe impact was caused. Four homes were set on fire by falling debris from drones in Ramenskoye. According to Russian officials, 34 drones were shot down over the town, which experienced a fatal drone strike in September.

Meanwhile, at least two people were injured in a Russian drone attack that ignited fires in nearby buildings in the Odesa region of southern Ukraine. Despite the attacks, Ukrainian forces shot down 62 Russian drones, with 67 more lost, and 10 heading back toward Russian territory.

Territorial gains and military losses

Institute data says that Russia captured its largest territory in October since March 2022. Still, according to UK Army Chief Sir Tony Radakin data, Russian forces suffered their highest casualties; on average, they have lost 1,500 dead and injured every day in October.

Trump’s Possible Position in the War’s End

Speculation is growing amid ongoing conflict about how US president-elect Donald Trump might approach the war. Trump had boasted he could bring it to an end “in a day” during his election campaign but has not detailed how that might be achieved. Former Trump adviser Bryan Lanza said the new administration may focus on peace talks rather than forcing Ukraine to take back territory. But a Trump spokesperson quickly cooled down any perception that the president-elect condoned Lanza’s remarks, cautioning that “Lanza does not speak for him.”

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, sent both positive signals coming from the Trump administration, emphasizing that Trump means to be a peacemaker, not to beat Russia. Trump has already called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirmed his sources who say the conversation lasted around 30 minutes.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Acknowledges Approval Of Pager Attack Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

 

Filed under

drone attacks russia ukraine
Advertisement

Also Read

Historic Chang’e 6 Lunar Samples Land On Earth: What Happens Next?

Historic Chang’e 6 Lunar Samples Land On Earth: What Happens Next?

Shiva, Main Accused In Baba Siddique’s Murder, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Shiva, Main Accused In Baba Siddique’s Murder, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Lebanon And Gaza As Conflict Escalates

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Lebanon And Gaza As Conflict Escalates

Cuba Shaken By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Following Weeks Of Hurricanes And Blackouts

Cuba Shaken By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Following Weeks Of Hurricanes And Blackouts

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

Entertainment

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox