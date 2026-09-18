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Home > World News > Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18

Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18

Florida mother Christina Clemens allegedly admitted to having sex with her son about 100 times since he was 18, after he revealed the secret to police.

Florida Mother Admits To Sex With Son About 100 Times (Image: X)
Florida Mother Admits To Sex With Son About 100 Times (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 09:25 IST

A Florida mother has allegedly admitted to having sex with her son “only about 100 times” since he was 18, keeping the relationship secret from her longtime husband. The alleged incest came to light after Christina Clemens, 46, called police last month and accused her 22-year-old son, Shane Clemens, of assaulting her. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Shane became angry after deputies responded and revealed the alleged sexual relationship.

Incest confession came to light after Florida mother called police

As per reports, Judd said Shane told deputies he had been having sex with his mother since he was 18. “So he got mad because she called and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what, I’ve been having sex with my mama since I was 18 years old,’” Judd said in a video shared on social media.

The sheriff then questioned Christina about whether she had been having sex with her son since he was a teenager. She allegedly replied, “only about 100 times. I didn’t stutter.”

Florida mother’s husband said he had minor suspicions

Reports say that investigators also asked Christina’s unidentified husband whether he knew about the alleged incest. He said the couple was happily married and that he had no knowledge of the relationship, although he had minor suspicions about their behaviour.

“‘Were you aware that your wife was having sex with her son?’” Judd recalled asking him. “He said, ‘No, I absolutely was not. But I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.’”

Charges filed after Florida mother and son investigation

Reportedly, while calling the alleged relationship “a nasty affair,” Judd said, “What else can you say?”

Christina was charged with incest and domestic violence battery and held on a $5,250 bond for both charges. She was released on September 4. Shane faces one count of incest and one count of domestic violence battery, touch or strike, and remains in custody without bond.

Also Read: Family Split In Two: UP Couple Lives Separately Over Sons, Husband Agrees To Pay Wife Rs 5,000 Monthly For Treatment

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Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18

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Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18
Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18
Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18
Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18
Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18

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