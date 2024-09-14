Home
A mother charged with killing her two sons at their Blue Mountains home appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

Mother Charged With Killing Her Two Sons Held In Blue Mountains Jail

A mother charged with killing her two sons at their Blue Mountains home appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody. The 42-year-old woman, who did not seek bail, attended a brief hearing at Parramatta Local Court in Sydney.

Police charged her with two counts of domestic violence-related murder after finding the bodies of her 11-year-old and 9-year-old sons at their Faulconbridge home on Tuesday. Emergency services were called due to welfare concerns, and the boys’ father allegedly discovered the bodies.

The mother was also found with stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday and then charged at Parramatta police station.

Following the court appearance, her lawyer said the family was “really hurting.” The boys’ father, who does not live at the Blue Mountains home, expressed disbelief at the tragedy and requested privacy during this difficult time.

“The loss of our two beautiful boys has caused unimaginable pain and distress,” he said in a statement.

“My sons were happy, funny, outgoing boys and were very much loved by their family and friends.”

Magistrate Michael Stoddart remanded Smith in custody until her next court appearance on November 8.

