Mpox Outbreak Update: Find Out If Your Country Is Also Affected By The Virus?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years due to the rapid spread of a new strain, clade Ib. This declaration follows an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has extended to neighboring countries and beyond.
Key Points:
- Global Health Emergency: WHO has reclassified mpox as a global emergency amid concerns over the new clade Ib strain.
- Clade Ib: This new variant appears to spread more rapidly through close contact, including sexual contact.
- Outbreak Locations:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): 3,235 cases and 19 deaths reported in 2024; 38 new cases in the past two weeks.
- Sweden: Confirmed its first case of clade Ib mpox on August 15; infection traced back to Africa.
- Thailand: Reported its first case of clade Ib mpox on August 22; involved a 66-year-old European man.
- Burundi: 153 cases of clade Ib mpox with no deaths as of August 18; 113 new cases in the past two weeks.
- Kenya: Reported its first case of clade Ib mpox on July 29; no deaths reported.
- Rwanda: Four cases of clade Ib mpox reported as of August 7; no deaths.
- Uganda: Three cases identified as of August 18; no deaths reported.