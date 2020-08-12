Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has said that it will observe the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14, as a 'Black Day' to protest against the state brutalities against oppressed ethnicities and religious minorities.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has announced that it will observe the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14, as a ‘Black Day’ to protest against the state brutalities against Mohajirs, Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, other oppressed ethnicities and religious minorities. MQM says that oppressed ethnicities and religious minorities are being persecuted by the Pakistan Army, Para-Military Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and other security forces of Pakistan.

The MQM founded by Altaf Hussain will be holding car rallies in the UK, the USA, Canada, Germany, Australia and its other overseas units on the ‘Black Day’ as a protest. The preparations for the protests by the MQM Overseas have already started. Meetings of Central Organising Committees were held and different committees have been constituted for the arrangements of ‘Black Day’.

Besides, the extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detentions, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations have become a daily routine in the country. Protests against these state brutalities will continue, the MQM organisers added. Muttahida Qaumi Movement has issued a statement saying that they will observe August 14 as Black Day to protest against the brutalities against minorities.

