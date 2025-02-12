Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Muffled Boom Sound Followed By A Chilling Silence: New 20-Second Audio Recorded 900 Miles From Titanic Submersible Disaster Site Gives New Insights

Four days after the vessel vanished, OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the expedition, issued a heartbreaking statement confirming the loss of all five individuals aboard.

Titanic Submersible


Nearly two years after the tragic disappearance of the Titan submersible, newly released audio may provide critical insights into the fatal implosion.

The U.S. Coast Guard has made public a 20-second recording believed to capture the moment the vessel met its catastrophic end.

Coast Guard Releases Suspected Implosion Audio

As part of an ongoing investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard shared the recording on February 7, 2025. The clip, captured approximately 900 miles away from the disaster site, features a muffled boom followed by an eerie silence—what experts describe as the “suspected acoustic signature” of the implosion.

The incident claimed the lives of all five passengers aboard: Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Suleman Dawood.

The recording also provides a clearer timeline of when the implosion occurred. A timestamp at the beginning of the clip indicates that the sound was recorded at 9:34 a.m. EDT on June 18, 2023. This aligns with previous reports stating that the Titan submerged around 8 a.m. off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

According to a daily publication, the vessel lost communication with its operator approximately 90 minutes after descent, at around 9:30 a.m. This suggests the implosion happened within minutes of losing contact.

During the initial search, rescue teams detected underwater noises near the wreck site, which led to shifts in the search area. The U.S. Coast Guard reported that a Canadian aircraft picked up these sounds, raising hopes that survivors could be found. However, after extensive efforts, the sounds were determined not to be related to the Titan.

OceanGate Confirms Loss of Passengers

Four days after the vessel vanished, OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the expedition, issued a heartbreaking statement confirming the loss of all five individuals aboard.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate stated. “Our hearts go out to their families during this tragic time.”

The release of this chilling audio recording provides a somber but crucial insight into the final moments of the Titan submersible. While investigations continue, this new evidence helps to piece together a clearer picture of what transpired during the ill-fated expedition.

