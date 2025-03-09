Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Mufti Mir Shot Dead In Balochistan, Who Was He And How Is He Linked To Abduction Of Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Mufti Mir Shot Dead In Balochistan, Who Was He And How Is He Linked To Abduction Of Kulbhushan Jadhav?

A Pakistani man, Mufti Shah Mir, who was previously accused of assisting the ISI in the abduction of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Balochistan on Friday night, reports confirm.

Mufti Mir Shot Dead In Balochistan, Who Was He And How Is He Linked To Abduction Of Kulbhushan Jadhav?


A Pakistani man, Mufti Shah Mir, who was previously accused of assisting the ISI in the abduction of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Balochistan on Friday night, reports confirm. The religious figure had survived two previous assassination attempts and was known to be involved in arms and human trafficking activities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mir, who was affiliated with the fundamentalist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), was ambushed while leaving a mosque in Turbat after prayers. Gunmen reportedly fired multiple shots at close range, and Mir later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. This killing is believed to be part of a broader series of attacks in the region, where targeted killings of militants have become increasingly common.

Mir was a key figure in the 2016 kidnapping of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national who was abducted by a group led by Jaish al-Adl’s Mullah Omar Irani along the Iran-Pakistan border. Jadhav was handed over to the Pakistani military with the help of various intermediaries, including Mir. He was later sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage, though the verdict was met with strong international condemnation and led to a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in favor of India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mir’s role went beyond the Jadhav case. He was heavily involved in assisting terrorist organizations, providing intelligence, and supporting extremist activities in Balochistan. His death follows a string of other targeted killings in the region, underlining the volatile security situation in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Also Read: Reconsider Travel To Pakistan Due To Terrorism And The Potential Conflict: US Issues Advisory

Filed under

Abduction Of Kulbhushan Jadhav Mufti Mir Shot Dead In Balochistan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Reconsider Travel To Pakistan Due To Terrorism And The Potential Conflict: US Issues Advisory

Reconsider Travel To Pakistan Due To Terrorism And The Potential Conflict: US Issues Advisory

Chinese Cosplay Influencer Dies After Revealing She Was ‘On The Edge Of Death’ On Livestream

Chinese Cosplay Influencer Dies After Revealing She Was ‘On The Edge Of Death’ On Livestream

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Experiencing Chest Pain

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Experiencing Chest Pain

1st Time In History, Aligarh Muslim University Will Celebrate Holi, Initiated By Akhil Kaushal

1st Time In History, Aligarh Muslim University Will Celebrate Holi, Initiated By Akhil Kaushal

Hindu Temple In California Vandalized With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Khalistan Referendum In LA

Hindu Temple In California Vandalized With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Khalistan Referendum In LA

Entertainment

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women