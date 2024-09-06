Muhammad Yunus Rejects Claims of Instability Without Sheikh Hasina, Says, ‘These attacks are political in nature not communal’

Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, has firmly dismissed suggestions that Bangladesh risks becoming another Afghanistan in the absence of Sheikh Hasina. He called on India to abandon this narrative and focus on enhancing bilateral ties.

Yunus Challenges India’s Perception of Communal Violence

Speaking out against the portrayal of recent violence in Bangladesh, Yunus argued that the attacks on minority Hindus are politically motivated rather than communal. His comments came during an interview with PTI, where he emphasized that India’s depiction of these incidents is misleading.

“These attacks are political in nature and not communal. And India is propagating these incidents in a big way. We have not said that we can’t do anything; we have said that we are doing everything,” Yunus stated.

The unrest, which included the vandalism of Hindu-owned businesses, destruction of properties, and the desecration of Hindu temples, erupted in the wake of student-led violence following Sheikh Hasina’s departure from Bangladesh on August 5. Yunus, appointed as Chief Adviser after Hasina’s ouster, reiterated that the incidents have been blown out of proportion and are more indicative of political turmoil than religious strife.

Calls for New Narrative and Stronger Bilateral Ties

Yunus urged India to rethink its narrative that frames Bangladesh as stable only under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. He criticized the portrayal of various Bangladeshi political factions as Islamist threats and suggested that India should view Bangladesh as a neighbor rather than through a lens of fear.

“The way forward is for India to come out of the narrative. The narrative is that everybody is Islamist, BNP is Islamist, and everyone else is Islamist and will make this country into Afghanistan. And Bangladesh is in safe hands with Sheikh Hasina at the helm only. India is captivated by this narrative. India needs to come out of this narrative. Bangladesh, like any other nation, is just another neighbour,” Yunus remarked.

Expressing a strong desire to rebuild ties with India, Yunus called for enhanced cooperation between the two nations. He acknowledged the strained state of current relations and highlighted the need for both countries to work together toward improvement. “We need to work together to improve this relationship, which is now at a low,” he emphasized.

Bangladesh’s Stance on Hasina’s Exile

In a pointed message to India, Yunus also addressed the issue of Sheikh Hasina’s current status, stressing that the former prime minister must remain silent unless Bangladesh formally requests her extradition.

“If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh (government) wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet,” Yunus stated, reflecting the ongoing complexities in the political landscape of Bangladesh.

