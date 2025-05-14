Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan To China

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has unveiled an ambitious plan for economic integration among Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s northeastern states, urging collaboration in energy, healthcare, and infrastructure. His pitch, however, sparked debate after invoking India’s landlocked northeast during an outreach to China.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has proposed a broad-based economic integration plan that envisions deeper collaboration among Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s seven northeastern states, often referred to as the “Seven Sisters.”

Speaking during a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives, who is currently on a visit to Bangladesh, Yunus emphasized the transformative potential of cross-border cooperation, particularly in key sectors such as hydropower, healthcare, and transportation infrastructure.

“There should be an integrated economic plan for Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Seven Sisters,” Yunus said, underlining the necessity of enhanced regional connectivity and joint development projects.

Focus on Hydropower and Energy Collaboration

A central theme of the discussion was the growing cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal in the hydropower sector. Both sides acknowledged the strategic significance of the recent Bangladesh-Nepal-India Tripartite Power Sales Agreement, which enables Bangladesh to import 40 megawatts of hydropower from Nepal using India’s transmission grid.

The agreement was cited as a milestone in regional energy sharing and a practical step toward Yunus’ vision of interconnected development across South Asia.

Muhammad Yunus Calls For Advancing Regional Healthcare Access

In addition to energy, Yunus spotlighted Bangladesh’s expanding commitment to regional healthcare. He announced that a new 1,000-bed hospital is set to be established in Rangpur, which will also serve patients from neighboring Nepal and Bhutan.

“Our upcoming 1,000-bed hospital in Rangpur will be open to patients from Nepal and Bhutan as well. We believe in regional health security and shared prosperity,” he said.

The initiative, Yunus noted, aligns with the broader goal of ensuring equitable health access across borders and promoting solidarity in healthcare development.

Earlier Remarks by Muhammad Yunus on India’s Northeast and China

Yunus has previously drawn attention to the strategic role Bangladesh could play in regional trade and logistics. During a prior visit to China, he extended an economic pitch to Beijing, positioning Bangladesh as a regional hub that could facilitate production, marketing, and export access for landlocked territories.

“Seven states of eastern India — the Seven Sisters — they are landlocked. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardian of the ocean,” Yunus said, encouraging greater Chinese economic engagement via Bangladesh.

He further proposed that Bangladesh, in collaboration with its neighbors, could serve as a central platform for regional energy and production integration.

“Build things, produce things, market things. Nepal has hydropower, Bhutan has hydropower, we can bring to our purpose. You can produce in Bangladesh and sell in China,” he told Chinese officials.

Indian Economist Questions Rationale

Yunus’ reference to India’s internal geography during his appeal to China sparked criticism from Indian economist Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sanyal questioned the logic behind using the landlocked status of Indian states in an economic argument addressed to Beijing.

“Interesting that Yunus is making a public appeal to the Chinese on the basis that 7 states in India are landlocked. China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of 7 Indian states being landlocked?” Sanyal wrote.

