Mukesh Ambani To Meet Donald Trump And Qatar’s Emir In Doha: Report

Doha gears up for a high-profile convergence as U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir host Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday. The meeting underscores growing strategic and business ties between the Gulf nation, the United States, and one of India’s most influential conglomerates.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia’s richest man, is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuters. The visit signals an effort by Reliance Industries to further bolster its engagement with key stakeholders in the United States and Qatar.

Mukesh Ambani And His Strong Business Links with the US and Qatar

Reliance has long-standing associations with both nations. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has made multiple investments in Reliance’s ventures over the years. Ambani also maintains prominent business relationships with major U.S. tech firms including Google and Meta.

State Dinner at Lusail Palace for Mukesh Ambani and Trump

According to the first source cited by Reuters, who has direct knowledge of the matter, Ambani is expected to attend a state dinner for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha. However, the Reuters source clarified that Ambani does not plan to engage in any formal investment or business discussions during the dinner.

Key Attendees and Confidential Agendas

Another Indian business leader based in London, who is closely connected to both the Trump and Qatari administrations, will also be present at the dinner, both sources confirmed to Reuters. The individual’s identity has not been disclosed.

Further details of Ambani’s schedule in Doha remain unclear. Reliance Industries has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment on the visit.

Context of Qatar-India Investment Relations

The high-profile meeting follows the February visit of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to India. During that trip, Qatar committed to investing $10 billion across multiple Indian industries, signaling deepening economic ties between the two nations.

Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a private reception in Washington, DC on January 19, 2025, ahead of his inauguration.

