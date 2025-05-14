Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Mukesh Ambani To Meet Donald Trump And Qatar’s Emir In Doha: Report

Mukesh Ambani To Meet Donald Trump And Qatar’s Emir In Doha: Report

Doha gears up for a high-profile convergence as U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir host Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday. The meeting underscores growing strategic and business ties between the Gulf nation, the United States, and one of India’s most influential conglomerates.

Mukesh Ambani To Meet Donald Trump And Qatar’s Emir In Doha: Report

Mukesh Ambani to meet President Trump and Qatar’s Emir in Doha, highlighting Reliance’s growing global business ties.


Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia’s richest man, is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuters. The visit signals an effort by Reliance Industries to further bolster its engagement with key stakeholders in the United States and Qatar.

Mukesh Ambani And His Strong Business Links with the US and Qatar

Reliance has long-standing associations with both nations. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has made multiple investments in Reliance’s ventures over the years. Ambani also maintains prominent business relationships with major U.S. tech firms including Google and Meta.

State Dinner at Lusail Palace for Mukesh Ambani  and Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the first source cited by Reuters, who has direct knowledge of the matter, Ambani is expected to attend a state dinner for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha. However, the Reuters source clarified that Ambani does not plan to engage in any formal investment or business discussions during the dinner.

Key Attendees and Confidential Agendas

Another Indian business leader based in London, who is closely connected to both the Trump and Qatari administrations, will also be present at the dinner, both sources confirmed to Reuters. The individual’s identity has not been disclosed.

Further details of Ambani’s schedule in Doha remain unclear. Reliance Industries has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment on the visit.

Context of Qatar-India Investment Relations

The high-profile meeting follows the February visit of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to India. During that trip, Qatar committed to investing $10 billion across multiple Indian industries, signaling deepening economic ties between the two nations.

Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a private reception in Washington, DC on January 19, 2025, ahead of his inauguration.

Also Read: Trump Defends Accepting Lavish Boeing 747 From Qatar, Compares Gift To Statue of Liberty

Filed under

Doha mukesh ambani President Donald Trump qatar

India’s Operation SINDO

Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation
For decades, Pakistan’s

Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire
Akashteer is an indigenou

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones
Muhammad Yunus proposes r

Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan...
Payal Kapadia

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member
Researchers have found 26

NASA’s Super-Clean Space Labs Revealed 26 New Bacterial Species That Could Survive in Space
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation

Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation

Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire

Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan To China

Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan...

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Entertainment

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet Asks, ‘Where Are The Indian Script Writers?’

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom