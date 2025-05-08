Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Multiple Blasts Reported In Pakistani Army Headquarters In Rawalpindi, Minutes Away From Pakistan’s Parliament

Multiple Blasts Reported In Pakistani Army Headquarters In Rawalpindi, Minutes Away From Pakistan’s Parliament

The incidents, all occurring within a span of hours, have stirred unease across the region. Apart from Rawalpindi, blasts were also reported in Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Miano, and Chor.

Multiple Blasts Reported In Pakistani Army Headquarters In Rawalpindi, Minutes Away From Pakistan’s Parliament


Fresh explosions were reported in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi on Thursday, just hours after similar blasts were heard in Lahore and Karachi. The garrison city, which houses Pakistan’s military headquarters, is among at least nine cities where explosions were reported.

The incidents, all occurring within a span of hours, have stirred unease across the region. Apart from Rawalpindi, blasts were also reported in Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Miano, and Chor.

While the exact cause of these explosions remains unconfirmed, the Pakistani military has suggested the possibility of drone involvement. However, no independent verification has been issued so far.

The developments come a day after India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The back-to-back events have raised concerns over a possible escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Must Read: 100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

Filed under

Pakistan Rawalpindi

Indian strikes have repor

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?
newsx

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns
newsx

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor
newsx

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes
JeM commander Abdul Rauf

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...
In a minor yet major Tami

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking, Killed In Operation Sindoor

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...

Entertainment

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media