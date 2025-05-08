Multiple Blasts Reported In Pakistani Army Headquarters In Rawalpindi, Minutes Away From Pakistan’s Parliament

The incidents, all occurring within a span of hours, have stirred unease across the region. Apart from Rawalpindi, blasts were also reported in Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Miano, and Chor.

Fresh explosions were reported in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi on Thursday, just hours after similar blasts were heard in Lahore and Karachi. The garrison city, which houses Pakistan’s military headquarters, is among at least nine cities where explosions were reported.

🚨BREAKING NEWS Multiple Bl@sts rocks Pakistani Army Headquarters in #Rawalpindi. The bl@st sites are minutes away from Pakistan’s Parliament. 🔥 #OperationSindoor #IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/ozlqE5FvZl Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) May 8, 2025

While the exact cause of these explosions remains unconfirmed, the Pakistani military has suggested the possibility of drone involvement. However, no independent verification has been issued so far.

The developments come a day after India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The back-to-back events have raised concerns over a possible escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

