The multiple explosions have hit one church and top hotels in Colombo. While two churches outside Colombo have been exploded too, resulting in more than 160 casualties and 500 injured.

Sri Lankan capital Colombo has been rocked by multiple explosions at churches and hotels on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday resulting in more than 160 casualties and 500 injured. Two explosions were reported at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade and Negombo Katuwapitiya Church, another explosion took place in Kingsbury Hotel and 3rd floor Shangri-La hotel in Colombo. Reports said another explosion was reported in Zion Church in Batticaloa. The death toll is likely to go up since many people are critically injured.

There are six places that have been hit by the bomb blasts i.e., three churches and three hotels. One hotel falls within Colombo’s vicinity while the remaining two in the series of explosion are from outside Colombo. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. The Sri Lankan Police and Army personnel have been deployed at the blast sites while experts from the forensic science team and bomb squad have reached the spot. A high alert has been sounded in many parts of the country.

The blasts took place at around 8:45 am in the morning when people were heading to Church for Easter celebrations. The rescue operation is underway with the injured being taken to the Colombo National Hospital, reported PTI. The explosions have occured in and around the Srilankan capital. India’s External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is also in constant touch with the Indian High Commission in Colombo to keep a tab of the situation.

Reports confirmed that several tourists were also injured at explosions in Colombo’s Shangri La and Kingsbury hotels. After visiting the hotels, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Economic Reforms Harshe De Silva confirmed that ‘many foreigners’ were injured.

Horrible scenes. I saw many body parts strewn all over. Emergency crews are at all locations in full force. We, at 1990 also have close to 20 units at the various locations. We took multiple casualties to hospital. Hopefully saved many lives. — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

The Sri Lankan government will soon be issuing an official statement as heads of Army, Navy, Airforce and IG along with a few other ministers have met to take a view of the situation and emergency steps to be taken by the government , confirmed Harsha de Silva.

#UPDATE Srilankan media: More than 25 people reported dead & more than 200 injured following several explosions in Colombo pic.twitter.com/qm3vkjT5Ah — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019

