Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations

Israel said its forces launched an assault on around 130 targets in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours. The Israel Defense Forces also revealed that its ground troops raided various sites in Gaza against Hamas operatives active in the area, local media reports said.

Reportedly, the Israeli forces recovered weapons and other materials in the area of Khan Younis and demolished tunnels used by Hamas gunmen in Rafah.

In the northern part of the Gaza strip, the Israeli forces killed Hamas gunmen and destroyed observation posts, media reports added.

A Combined Operation Of Israeli Air Force And Military

The IDF said the Israeli air force struck the sites occupied by Hamas and its ground troops supported the air force in the task. Reportedly, the Israeli forces assaulted command centers of Hamas and its weapons storage sites including multiple rocket launchers.

However, Palestinian media reports claimed that Israel bombed a house in Gaza, killing 12 Palestinians. A day before, Israeli security forces had killed 78 Gazans, the reports added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the modifications wanted by Hamas in the peace deal is “unacceptable”, but he is still sending a team of negotiators to Qatar for ceasefire talks.

The war between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 8, 2023 when the Palestinian group attacked Israel.

Reportedly, more than 1190 Israelis and foreign residents were killed in the assault. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages, reports said.

Almost Two Years Of Deadly War

In reply, Israel launched an attack on Gaza in which more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed and almost 15,000 went missing. Some reports claimed that the actual numbers of Palestinian casualties are much higher at 71,640.

Constant Israeli assaults on Gaza and its eventual blockade of the city have reduced the majority of the area into a rubble and there is widespread starvation everywhere.

Reports say that almost all of 2.3 million residents of Gaza have been displaced due to this fighting.

Rights group around the world have urged both Israel and Hamas to agree for a ceasefire and put an end to the bloodshed in the city.

