Thursday, May 8, 2025
Multiple Loud Explosions Heard In Lahore A Day After Operation Sindoor, Videos Surface: Report

On Wednesday, Indian forces carried out Operation Sindoor, a carefully calibrated military strike on nine terrorist hideouts within Pakistan and PoK. The mission was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives—mostly Hindu civilians.

Multiple Loud Explosions Heard In Lahore A Day After Operation Sindoor, Videos Surface: Report

According to local media reports, sirens blared and residents rushed out of their homes after the explosion


A powerful explosion was reported in Lahore, Pakistan, early Thursday morning, according to Geo News and a Reuters eyewitness. The blast occurred just a day after India launched a targeted military operation—Operation Sindoor—against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time.

Blast Triggers Panic in Lahore Neighborhoods

The explosion was reportedly heard in Lahore’s Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad areas, near Walton Airport. Local media outlets noted that sirens sounded across the city, prompting residents to flee their homes in fear. Authorities have yet to confirm the origin or cause of the blast.

Following the blast, Pakistan temporarily suspended flight operations at Lahore, Karachi, and Sialkot airports. Officials have not clarified whether the suspension is directly linked to the explosion or part of broader security measures in light of heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Military Strike Against Terror Camps

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated the operation was “precise and restrained,” targeting only terrorist infrastructure. The Indian government emphasized it took care not to damage any civilian, military, or economic facilities, underlining its intent to keep the strike non-escalatory.

The origin of this renewed confrontation lies in the Pahalgam massacre, where gunmen believed to be linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits opened fire in a civilian area, killing 26 innocent people. The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowed a firm response. Pakistan has strongly denied any involvement in the attack.

Pakistan’s Reaction and Sharif’s Warning

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s actions, labeling them a “cowardly attack.” He asserted Pakistan’s right to respond, stating, “The enemy will not be allowed to achieve its objectives.”

Sharif emphasized that Pakistan would respond “in a befitting manner,” signaling the potential for further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The escalating conflict has already begun to affect financial markets, with non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) predicting a sharp decline in the Indian rupee. Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed that Pakistan’s airspace had been closed following the Indian airstrikes, a move seen as a precautionary security measure.

