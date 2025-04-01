Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston

Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston

According to Tufts Medical Center, one pedestrian is in critical condition, while another is in fair condition, and a third is reported to be in good condition.

Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston


A serious incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown district, as a yellow Penske rental truck struck multiple pedestrians, leaving at least two people in critical condition. The accident took place around 12:40 p.m. near Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street, close to Downtown Boston, sending shockwaves through the busy area.

According to the Boston Police Department, the truck struck several utility poles before flipping onto its side and becoming wedged between a pole and a building. Firefighters used extrication tools to free the trapped driver, while emergency responders rushed to treat the injured pedestrians.

Multiple Injuries, Critical Conditions

The injured were quickly transported to local hospitals. According to Tufts Medical Center, one pedestrian is in critical condition, while another is in fair condition, and a third is reported to be in good condition. At least two of the victims were confirmed to be in critical condition by authorities. The police have stated that the scene is still active, and the full extent of the injuries is yet to be determined.

Images from the scene show the yellow truck on its side with debris, including shattered glass, scattered across the street. The truck’s windshield was heavily damaged, and emergency responders worked diligently to clear the area and assist the injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation Underway, Police Close Area

The Boston Police Department’s homicide and fatal accident team have taken over the investigation. Authorities have cordoned off the area with yellow tape, and Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street have been closed between Tyler Street and Washington Street while police conduct their investigation. The crash has left the community on edge, with police urging the public to avoid the area as they work to piece together the details of the incident.

In a statement, Penske, the company that owns the truck involved, confirmed that the vehicle was rented to a commercial trucking company. A Penske spokesperson assured that the company would fully cooperate with authorities during the investigation. “Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” they said. As of now, police have not disclosed the exact number of pedestrians injured, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

ALSO READ: US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

Filed under

Boston accident Pedestrians

Kristin Cavallari has fin

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth
Amid growing protests ove

‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations
A serious incident occurr

Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston
Jammu and Kashmir Chief M

‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion
Buzz Williams has been of

Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball
A devastating explosion a

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations

‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations

‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion

‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion

Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball

Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture