Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston

A serious incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown district, as a yellow Penske rental truck struck multiple pedestrians, leaving at least two people in critical condition. The accident took place around 12:40 p.m. near Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street, close to Downtown Boston, sending shockwaves through the busy area.

According to the Boston Police Department, the truck struck several utility poles before flipping onto its side and becoming wedged between a pole and a building. Firefighters used extrication tools to free the trapped driver, while emergency responders rushed to treat the injured pedestrians.

Multiple Injuries, Critical Conditions

The injured were quickly transported to local hospitals. According to Tufts Medical Center, one pedestrian is in critical condition, while another is in fair condition, and a third is reported to be in good condition. At least two of the victims were confirmed to be in critical condition by authorities. The police have stated that the scene is still active, and the full extent of the injuries is yet to be determined.

Images from the scene show the yellow truck on its side with debris, including shattered glass, scattered across the street. The truck’s windshield was heavily damaged, and emergency responders worked diligently to clear the area and assist the injured.

Investigation Underway, Police Close Area

The Boston Police Department’s homicide and fatal accident team have taken over the investigation. Authorities have cordoned off the area with yellow tape, and Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street have been closed between Tyler Street and Washington Street while police conduct their investigation. The crash has left the community on edge, with police urging the public to avoid the area as they work to piece together the details of the incident.

In a statement, Penske, the company that owns the truck involved, confirmed that the vehicle was rented to a commercial trucking company. A Penske spokesperson assured that the company would fully cooperate with authorities during the investigation. “Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” they said. As of now, police have not disclosed the exact number of pedestrians injured, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

