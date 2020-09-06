Following the stabbing of several people in Birmingham, the police on Sunday declared it a "major incident". West Midlands Police said in a statement that they could confirm that at approximately 12:30 am on Sunday, they were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre.

Following the stabbing of several people in Birmingham, the police on Sunday declared it a “major incident”. West Midlands Police said in a statement that they could confirm that at approximately 12:30 am on Sunday, they were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre. The statement read that they immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

The police said it is aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment it is not in a position to say how many or how serious. Police said, however, all emergency services were working together at the scene and making sure that those who were injured receive medical care.

West Midlands Police said that it had been declared a major incident. In its statement, the police said work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. It said that at this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

Also read: Uyghur activist approaches Islamic community against Chinese oppression

Also read: Over 15 lakh people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Puri

The police urging people to remain calm but vigilant and to stay away from the area said that the emergency services had well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Police said that their response was ongoing in Birmingham city centre and would be for some time, Cordons were in place, and there were some road closures.

Also read: Won’t trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine: Kamala Harris