26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat are no longer mentioned in the list of banned outfits. This comes after a presidential ordinance that prohibited them under a United Nations resolution lapsed.

26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat are no longer mentioned in the list of banned outfits. This comes after a presidential ordinance that prohibited them under a United Nations resolution lapsed. It is a major relief for Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist. An ordinance that banned terrorist individuals and organisations listed by the UN Security Council, promulgated by former President Mamnoon Hussian in February, has not been extended by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, reports said.

Lawyers representing Hafiz Saeed told the Islamabad High Court that the ordinance had lapsed. They told the court that the ordinance, under which JuD and FID were banned, was against the sovereignty and the Constitution of Pakistan. In his plea, Hafeez Saeed had challenged the ordinance and informed the Islamabad High Court that it was not even tabled in the Pakistan Parliament to convert into an act.

Subsequently, the IHC judge said Saeed’s plea was no longer effective as the ordinance was not extended by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government. Under the ordinance, organisations linked to Hafiz Saeed were restricted to collect donations in compliance with Pakistan government decision.

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of various terror organisations including al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, FIF and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Earlier this year, Hafiz Saeed had fielded candidates in the Pakistan general elections under the banner of Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT).

It came after the Milli Muslim League was denied recognition as a political party. But AAT candidates had failed to win in any of the seats on which they contested.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More