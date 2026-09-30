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Home > World News > Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him

Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him

The case took a dramatic turn after he was arrested in Tennessee on charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mumbai man travelled to the US after allegedly trying to contact a minor girl who had blocked him online. (Source:Social Media)
Mumbai man travelled to the US after allegedly trying to contact a minor girl who had blocked him online. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 23:43 IST

A 31-year-old Mumbai man has been arrested in Tennessee in the US on multiple charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation and stalking of a minor girl. Preet Pankaj Jain was taken into custody in Davidson County after police responded to a report of an adult man allegedly following a minor in the Medlands Community area on September 24.

Uber Driver Alerts Police

The case came to light after an Uber driver reportedly alerted authorities about the alleged stalking. When questioned by police, Jain allegedly said he had travelled to the area to meet a girl he knew through online dating and was trying to give her a gift. Police subsequently began investigating the man’s connection with the minor and examined digital and forensic evidence.

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Allegedly Hid Identity Online

According to police, the investigation indicated that Jain had allegedly concealed his actual age and identity while maintaining an online relationship with the girl over an extended period. The investigation reportedly took a different turn after the girl discovered his alleged true identity and ended communication with him. She allegedly blocked him online following the discovery.

Travelled From Mumbai To US

Police allege that Jain then travelled from Mumbai to the United States in an attempt to contact the girl again after communication between them had ended. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his travel and alleged attempts to contact the minor. The charges against Jain are allegations, and the case remains under investigation.

Bail Denied by Court

Following his arrest, Jain was brought before a court in Davidson County. The court denied bail, and he was remanded to the Davidson County Detention Center. Investigators are continuing to examine the evidence and circumstances surrounding the alleged online relationship, the accused’s travel from India and his reported contact with the minor.
Also Read: Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

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Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him
Tags: home-hero-pos-2man arrested in USminor exploitation caseminor girl blocks man onlineMumbai man TennesseeMumbai man travels to USMumbai man US arrestonline relationshipTennessee arrest

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Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him
Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him
Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him
Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him
Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him

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