Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Stay On Extradition To India

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India. The 63-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman cited the risk of torture and mistreatment in India due to his religious and national background.

Rana, currently lodged in a Los Angeles jail, is closely linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Headley, one of the masterminds behind the deadly attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai. The Indian authorities have been pushing for his extradition, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filing a chargesheet against him and eight others in 2011 for their roles in the attack.

Tahawwur Rana Cites Health Concerns in Plea

In his petition, Rana claimed to be suffering from multiple severe health conditions, including an advanced cardiac aneurysm, Parkinson’s disease with cognitive decline, and possible bladder cancer. His legal team argued that his deteriorating health might prevent him from surviving long enough to face trial in India. Furthermore, they stated that sending Rana to India would expose him to a “hornets’ nest,” where he would be a target of “national, religious, and cultural animosity.”

US Supreme Court Previously Rejected Review Petition

This plea comes after the US Supreme Court previously rejected a review petition filed by Rana on January 21. His legal team is now seeking an emergency intervention, arguing that the Indian government has become “increasingly autocratic” and that his right to a fair trial would be compromised.

The petition also referenced the 2023 Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, which alleged systematic discrimination and stigmatization of religious minorities, particularly Muslims, by the ruling BJP-led government in India. However, India has strongly dismissed these allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

US Approves Rana’s Extradition, India Prepares for Transfer

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, President Donald Trump announced his administration’s approval of Rana’s extradition, calling him a “very evil” individual. Following this, Indian government sources confirmed that all necessary legal documentation has been provided to US authorities. A team from the NIA is expected to travel to the US soon to facilitate the extradition process once clearance is received.

NIA Chargesheet and India’s Push for Justice

The NIA’s 2011 chargesheet against Rana detailed his involvement in planning and executing the Mumbai terror attacks. His links to David Headley and his alleged role in facilitating logistics for LeT operatives have made him a key figure in the investigation. Indian authorities have consistently maintained that his extradition is crucial for bringing justice to the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

With the US Supreme Court now reviewing his latest plea, Rana’s fate hangs in the balance. If his emergency stay request is denied, he could soon be extradited to India to face trial. The case remains a significant milestone in India’s counterterrorism efforts and its ongoing pursuit of justice for the Mumbai attack victims.

