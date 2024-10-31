Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Murder-Suicide Shocks NYC Art Community as 33-Year-Old Artist Sabina Rosas Found Dead in Hamptons Spa

The NYC art commuinty is in mourning following the tragic death of Sabina Rosas, a 33-year-old artist originally from Tajikistan.

Murder-Suicide Shocks NYC Art Community as 33-Year-Old Artist Sabina Rosas Found Dead in Hamptons Spa

The New York City art world is in mourning following the tragic death of Sabina Rosas, a 33-year-old artist originally from Tajikistan. Rosas was found dead in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House, a luxury spa in the Hamptons, on Monday. Just hours later, Thomas Gannon, a 56-year-old businessman from Honesdale, Pennsylvania, and suspected of her murder, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home. This murder-suicide has left both the art community and Rosas’ family reeling.

Police Investigation Connects the Two Deaths

On Wednesday, police confirmed their suspicions that Gannon had murdered Rosas before fleeing the $1,250-a-night spa and returning to his Pennsylvania home. Gannon reportedly took a taxi to cover the 214-mile journey before fatally shooting himself. According to law enforcement, they were able to trace his connection to Rosas, and they classified her as a “victim of violence.” Authorities are now piecing together details of the case and the circumstances that led to Rosas’ tragic death.

Conflicting Accounts of Rosas and Gannon’s Relationship

Rosas’ long-term partner, fashion designer Ryder Iwata, was devastated upon learning of her death, referring to it as a “miscarriage of justice.” Iwata, who had been with Rosas since their college days in 2016, claimed that although Gannon was a familiar figure in her life, his role was not romantic. Instead, Iwata described Gannon as an art benefactor who funded some of Rosas’ projects, while suggesting that Gannon may have harbored an unreciprocated obsession with her.

“It’s wicked and cowardly,” Iwata stated in an interview, expressing frustration that Gannon’s suicide had deprived Rosas’ family of the answers they so desperately sought.

Others familiar with the artist perceived Gannon’s relationship with her differently. Liz Phillips, Rosas’ former mentor at Purchase College, viewed the relationship as romantic, citing Gannon’s intense admiration for Rosas’ work. She believed Gannon “seemed to worship her imagination.”

Financial Control and Influence Over the Young Artist’s Life

Further details have emerged that paint a complex picture of Gannon’s influence over Rosas. According to Iwata, Gannon’s financial support extended beyond art projects to include substantial contributions like an apartment in Tajikistan. Daily Mail even reported that Gannon may have been acting as Rosas’ “sugar daddy,” with money being used as a means to remain close to her. Despite her long-standing relationship with Iwata, it is unclear if Gannon knew about their engagement.

An Artist’s Legacy Cut Short

The tragic death of Rosas has left an indelible mark on the Central Asian art community. Co-founder of Ruyo Journal, a publication dedicated to Central Asian arts, Rosas was a beloved daughter, sister, fiancée, and friend. Her family and colleagues shared heartfelt tributes, remembering her as a vibrant spirit who “moved walls so that gardens could flourish.” Her vision and dedication to her art and community have left a lasting impact, one her family is now determined to honor.

A statement on Ruyo Journal’s Instagram read: “We are deeply heartbroken to share that our dear colleague and founder of RUYO Journal, Sabina Khorramdel, has left this world…A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia.”

