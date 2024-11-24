Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Murderer In China Throws Lavish Party Outside Victim’s Home After 20 Years in Jail—Family Furious!

A convicted murderer in China has sparked outrage by celebrating his release from a 20-year sentence with a lavish banquet and firecrackers outside the victim’s home. The provocative act has left the victim’s family and the public in shock and anger.

Murderer In China Throws Lavish Party Outside Victim’s Home After 20 Years in Jail—Family Furious!

A convicted murderer in China has sparked widespread online outrage after he celebrated his release from a 20-year prison sentence with a lavish banquet and firecrackers outside the home of his victim.

Videos viral on X

The incident came to public attention through a series of videos posted on Douyin by the victim’s son, known online as “Kailiang Rensheng” (whose surname is Xiang). Xiang is from Mianyang, Sichuan province in southwestern China.

In his videos, Xiang shared that he was only 15 years old when his father was brutally murdered by three individuals hired by their neighbor. His father, aged 39 and at the beginning of his career, was killed in his bedroom. The perpetrators then set his body on fire with gasoline to destroy evidence. Xiang never saw his father’s remains, as his family shielded him from the trauma. Following the murder, the family also faced threats and surveillance from the killers.

Controversial celebrations in China

In response to online speculation about his father’s possible involvement in unethical activities, Xiang clarified that the murder was the result of a dispute among his father’s relatives and the mastermind behind the crime.

The controversial celebration was captured on video, showing a car arriving at a rural courtyard, where a red carpet was laid out and guests entered amid the sound of firecrackers, resembling a festive occasion.

“If I had the chance, I’d like to talk to the killer,” Xiang said in the video. “Not to vent my anger, but to understand why he made the choice that caused so much pain to two families. But on the day of his release, I was met with blatant provocation and overwhelming malice.”

China local police intervene

Despite Xiang’s pleas to stop the celebration, it continued until local police and government officials intervened. A representative from Qingyi Town’s government confirmed that, after Xiang’s report, local officials, police, and village leaders swiftly acted and conducted educational sessions with the convict and his family. Both parties have since expressed a desire to avoid further conflict, according to Red Star News.

The provocative nature of the celebration has ignited public outrage online. One commenter expressed, “What was the point of 20 years in prison? If he received a reduced sentence, it was clearly a mistake.” Another added, “A murderer like this shouldn’t have been released. Investigate that prison thoroughly.” A third questioned, “Why were so many people at the banquet? What were they thinking?”

