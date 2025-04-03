Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Termination notices sent by Musk’s team to USAID employees have been riddled with errors, prompting the need for corrected versions to be sent out, a report said.

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Termination notices sent by Musk’s team to USAID employees have been riddled with errors, prompting the need for corrected versions to be sent out, a report said.


Termination notices sent by Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team to US Agency for International Development (USAID) employees have been riddled with errors, prompting the need for corrected versions to be sent out, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The reported inaccuracies could affect the pensions and severance pay of thousands of federal workers.

According to the report, the errors in the notices were so widespread that USAID workers, many of whom have been placed on paid administrative leave, are now required to send out revised versions to ensure no disruptions to their retirement benefits and pay. An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the notices were rushed through by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), resulting in such mistakes.

“My letter was completely wrong,” one USAID worker reportedly said, adding, “The only thing correct was my name.”

The inaccuracies included wrong termination dates, incorrect service lengths, and erroneous salary information, the report said, adding that the first round of termination notices, which set April 21 as the final employment date for most employees, had already been reset in a second round of notices to July 1 or September 2, depending on the role.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Some workers reported receiving up to three different versions of their termination notices, each containing discrepancies. One worker revealed that the length of their federal service was off by several years between the letters. “I actually have federal service dating to June 2008,” the worker told Reuters, adding, “There doesn’t seem to be any logic to the RIF (reduction in force) process.”

According to the report, the issues with the notices could potentially have serious consequences for employees’ financial futures, especially given a worker’s federal pension is calculated based on their length of service and highest average annual salaries. “We’ve got people who have served for 25 years, and their notices are showing they served for only three,” the US official noted.

Musk, who has been a prominent supporter of Trump’s 2024 election campaign, has been tasked with “reducing waste and fraud” across the US government, a role overseen by the DOGE. According to DOGE’s website, the department claims to have saved American taxpayers $140 billion through actions such as workforce cuts, asset sales, and contract cancellations.

Some of the termination notices also reportedly failed to account for requests from employees seeking waivers to delay their termination, including those who have children in school abroad or need extra time to relocate to the US. “Some people have the wrong dates. Others have the wrong information,” another source told the agency, adding, “These errors need to be fixed before anyone can return home.”

The recent changes at USAID, which have seen the agency’s staffing dramatically reduced and numerous programs terminated, have sparked widespread concern about the impact on global humanitarian aid. Since February, most USAID employees have been placed on administrative leave, and many contractors were let go, with over 5,000 global programs being cancelled, reports suggest.

These termination notices were sent under the supervision of USAID acting administrators Jeremy Lewin and Kenneth Jackson, both of whom are DOGE operatives tasked with overseeing the agency’s dismantling, the report said. They report directly to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom President Trump tapped as acting USAID administrator.

ALSO READ: White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

Filed under

department of government efficiency DOGE Elon Musk US Agency for International Development USAID employees

The Commerce Ministry has

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce...
Violent storms, including

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive...
newsx

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda
Termination notices sent

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report
The White House has fired

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report
newsx

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce Ministry

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce...

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive Damage

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive...

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture