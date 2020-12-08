US lawmakers have extended support towards the Indian farmers’ protesting against three agriculture laws that were passed in the Indian parliament.

US lawmakers have spoken in favour of the farmers demonstrating against the new farm bills in India, requesting for the government to allow their protests to go on peacefully. India responded to these remarks by foreign officials, calling them uninformed and unnecessary since the situation comes within the internal affairs of a country.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa said that he stands in solidarity with the Punjabi farmers in India who are protesting for their livelihoods and protection from misguided and manipulative government regulations. He added that Punjabi farmers should be given permission to protest peacefully against their government without being afraid of violence in return.

Another Congressman, Josh Harder, said that India is the world’s largest Democracy and their citizens are entitled to peaceful protest. He wished for the protesting citizens and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have peaceful and productive discussions.

Scores of farmers several states, mainly Punjab and Haryana, have been demonstrating on various borders of Delhi against the farming laws passed by the government.

The farmers believe that these new laws are wholly against their interests and will result in the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, privatising the whole farming industry and their livelihoods would depend on profit-hungry private corporations. Although, the government states that the new laws will be highly beneficial for farmers and also allow for new technologies to reach them.

