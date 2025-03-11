‘My Disqualification Was An Attack On Canadian Democracy’: Former MP Ruby Dhalla Speaks Out On Mark Carney’s Selection As Leader Of Liberal Party | NewsX Exclusive

Ruby Dhalla has alleged that her disqualification from the Liberal Party leadership race was a calculated move to silence her challenge to the establishment. In an exclusive interview, she discusses Mark Carney’s leadership, Canada’s economic hurdles, and the country’s evolving diplomatic landscape.

Former Member of the House of Commons of Canada, Ruby Dhalla, has alleged that her disqualification from the Liberal Party leadership race was orchestrated to prevent her from challenging the status quo, asserting that it was an attack on democracy. In an exclusive interview, Dhalla shared her views on Mark Carney’s selection as Prime Minister, Canada’s economic challenges, and the country’s strained diplomatic relations.

Mark Carney as Prime Minister: A Test of Leadership

Dhalla remained cautious in her assessment of Mark Carney, emphasizing that his ability to tackle the country’s pressing issues would be tested in due course.

“Mr. Carney was just selected hours ago, and only time will tell in terms of his ability to handle the many, many issues that our country is facing. He has never held elected office before, and now, as Prime Minister, he must address major challenges,” she said.

She pointed to the soaring cost of living, rising home and gas prices, and grocery costs as key concerns for Canadians. Dhalla also warned about the economic threats posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies and tariffs, which she believes will significantly impact Canada’s economy.

Ruby Dhalla on Trump’s Tariffs

Discussing Trump’s recent tariff hikes, Dhalla underscored the need for a strategic response from Canada.

“No one wants an escalation. Canada and the United States have been friends for many years, with deeply interconnected economies. However, Mr. Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on numerous products, with another 25% set to come into effect on April 2,” she explained.

She elaborated that tariffs on steel, aluminum, and energy would significantly impact both Canadian and American consumers. Canada, in response, has levied a 25% tariff on energy exports to the U.S., affecting over 1.5 million homes in New York, Minnesota, and Michigan.

“This trade war is going to drive up utility bills and grocery prices, and we may even see auto plants shut down, costing people their jobs. When I ran for the Liberal leadership, I spoke about the need for a fair deal where both Canadian and American families benefit,” she added.

Ruby Dhalla on Disqualification from Leadership Race

Dhalla, who had entered the race to become Canada’s first female and multicultural Liberal leader, claimed that her campaign’s growing momentum was seen as a threat by party insiders.

“I was the only candidate questioning the establishment, advocating for progressive policies, and calling for change. The party did not want me on the debate stage or the ballot because they had already chosen Mark Carney,” she asserted.

She noted that her disqualification sparked widespread public outcry, with 11.8 million people expressing anger on social media.

“This was an attack on democracy, fairness, and justice. The Liberal Party had 400,000 members, but only 150,000 voted. The missing 250,000 votes could have led to a historic outcome if I had remained in the race,” she argued.

Canada-India Relations: A Reset Needed?

Dhalla also weighed in on Canada’s strained ties with India, citing economic factors as a key reason for resetting diplomatic relations.

“With Trump’s tariffs impacting Canada, it is vital for our Prime Minister to diversify trade relationships. Strengthening economic ties with India will prevent Canada from being overly reliant on a single foreign leader,” she noted.

Acknowledging the sizable Indian diaspora in Canada, Dhalla highlighted the potential for deeper trade partnerships and economic cooperation.

Khalistani Concerns: A Security Matter

When asked about India’s concerns over pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, Dhalla refrained from direct commentary but emphasized Canada’s commitment to religious freedom.

“As Prime Minister, I would have had zero tolerance for anyone attacking individuals over their religious beliefs. Canada was built on the foundation of immigration, and protecting its diversity is crucial,” she stated.

As Canada grapples with an economic downturn, Dhalla remained skeptical about Carney’s ability to navigate the crisis despite his financial background.

“The cost of living has skyrocketed, and Canadian families and businesses are struggling. Carney’s credentials look good on paper, but only time will tell if he can deliver. He has never faced an election campaign before, and the Liberal Party avoided placing him in a real debate setting,” she pointed out.

She added that Carney would eventually have to face opposition leaders in national debates, where his policies and decision-making skills would be put to the test.

