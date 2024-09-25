Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
‘My Life Is Under Threat By Iran’: Donald Trump Now Surrounds By More Guns

In the latest development, former US President- Donald Trump shared a post stating that his life is under threat. He claims that Iran is targeting him, whereas he is surrounded himself with guns and weapons.

'My Life Is Under Threat By Iran': Donald Trump Now Surrounds By More Guns

In the latest development, former US President- Donald Trump shared a post stating that his life is under threat. He claims that Iran is targeting him, whereas he is surrounded himself with guns and weapons.

In the social media post on X, he said, “Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before.”

He then thanked the US Congress for allocating more money to the secret service. He said, “Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service – Zero “NO” Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!”

 

