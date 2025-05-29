My Scheduled Time Comes To End: Elon Musk Resigns From Trump’s Administration, Thanks POTUS For The Opportunity

The timing of Musk’s resignation and his criticism of Trump’s bill reflect growing tensions between the former adviser and the administration.

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday, May 28 that he is stepping down from his role as a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump.

Musk, who served as a Special Government Employee with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had been leading initiatives aimed at cutting bureaucratic waste and improving federal operations.

Elon Musk Resigns, Thanks Trump for the Opportunity

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed the news via a post on X, the social media platform he owns. Musk expressed his appreciation to Trump and highlighted the progress made during his tenure.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Departure Follows Criticism of Trump’s Legislative Agenda

Interestingly, Musk’s exit comes just one day after he publicly criticized the central element of Trump’s proposed legislation. Speaking to CBS, Musk referred to the bill—dubbed by Trump as his “big beautiful bill”—as a “massive spending bill” that contradicts the goals of DOGE.

He elaborated, “I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful, but I don’t know if it could be both.” His critique targeted the bill’s combination of tax cuts and heightened immigration enforcement, which Musk said increases the federal deficit.

Trump Responds to Musk’s Comments Amid Political Negotiations

In response to Musk’s remarks, Trump addressed the media from the Oval Office on Wednesday, May 28. While defending the broader framework of the legislation, he admitted to having mixed feelings about its contents.

“I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it,” Trump said, suggesting that the bill may undergo further revisions. “We’re going to see what happens. It’s got a way to go.”

Political Tensions and Policy Gaps Emerge

The timing of Musk’s resignation and his criticism of Trump’s bill reflect growing tensions between the former adviser and the administration.

While Musk remains committed to government efficiency, his concerns underscore the challenges of balancing economic reforms with political compromises.

Musk’s departure marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over federal spending and administrative reform. As one of the most influential voices in tech and innovation, his exit could shift public discourse on government accountability, especially as discussions around fiscal responsibility and legislation intensify.

