‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

On his second day in India, U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Jaipur with his family, blending diplomacy with a personal touch. From praising Prime Minister Modi to envisioning a “bright new world” with India, Vance signaled a deepening of ties rooted in respect, trade, and shared values.

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Jaipur, emphasizing deepening US-India ties, praising Modi, and discussing trade, defense, and energy.

On the second day of his four-day official trip to India, United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in Jaipur late Monday evening after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The visit is part of a broader engagement that also includes stops in Agra and the national capital.

Speaking during his visit to Amber Fort in Jaipur with his wife Usha and their three children, Vance delivered a speech that underscored both personal warmth and policy intent, outlining a roadmap for deepening the US-India partnership.

“We Want to Build a Bright New World”: JD Vance in Jaipur

During his address at the Rajasthan International Centre, Vance struck an optimistic tone about the evolving bilateral relationship.

“We want to build a bright new world,” he said, describing India as a key long-standing partner. “Our nations have much to offer to one another… we want to build relationships with our long-standing partners.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized that the US approach would not be prescriptive: “Not here to preach to do things our way,” he added, underscoring mutual respect and cooperation.

JD Vance Praises for Modi: “A Special Person”

Vance was effusive in his praise for Prime Minister Modi, noting his global popularity and leadership.

“PM Modi has got the approval ratings that would make me jealous,” Vance said, adding that “President Trump and I know that PM Modi is a staunch negotiator.”

In a personal anecdote, Vance revealed how Modi had made a heartfelt gesture during their interaction. “The PM managed to figure out about my son’s birthday—wished our son happy birthday in the middle of an international conference,” he shared.

He added, “I want to talk about PM Modi—I feel he is a special person.”

Vance’s children also seemed to have formed their own preferences, “Our kids like just two world leaders—President Trump and PM Modi,” he joked, drawing warm laughs from those gathered.

“My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live in India,” JD Vance

Reflecting on his family’s experience in India so far, Vance said, “My son said to me—maybe I can live in India.” He also shared his admiration for India’s culture and history, saying, “We like to appreciate our history—like you.”

“My family taught me how to work hard,” he said, tying in his personal journey with his hometown’s legacy. “Middletown’s story is my story.”

He added that Usha, his wife, was enjoying the attention, “Usha is a bit of a celebrity here.” The Vice President also mentioned being “fortunate enough to visit the Akshardham temple” earlier in the trip.

Trade and Defence, “A Win-Win Partnership”

Vance’s visit also had a significant policy dimension, particularly around trade and defense. “We have officially finalised the terms for trade agreements,” he announced. “A roadmap is set for the final deal between our nations.”

He acknowledged criticism faced by President Trump for initiating a trade war, but remained firm, “Critics have attacked my President for starting a trade war… but this is a win-win partnership.”

He highlighted the need for market access and economic cooperation. “America wants further access to Indian markets,” Vance said. “India is America’s major defence partner—the first of that class.”

Vance outlined plans for defense co-production and strategic alignment. “Our nations will co-produce weapons,” he said. “We want your nation to buy our military equipment. I met a lot of great people from the IAF.”

JD Vance on Energy and Growth: “Drill, Baby, Drill”

Energy security featured prominently in his address. “We have to produce more energy,” Vance said. “America has begun ‘Drill, baby, drill.’ We believe your nation will benefit from American energy.”

He encouraged India to explore its own energy reserves, stating, “We want India to explore its energy reserves. We have the capacity and desire to help.”

“Neither Americans Nor Indians Are Alone”

Vance ended his address with a call for unity and innovation. “There is much that we can create together,” he said. “Neither Americans nor Indians are alone in this.”

Expressing optimism for India’s innovation ecosystem, he said, “You have one of the most exciting startup tech in the world.”

He concluded by saying he was “excited about the days that lie ahead,” reinforcing that “in India, America has a friend.”

Courteous Reception in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed Vance at Amber Fort and held a brief courtesy meeting. The symbolic and scenic location of Amber Fort set the tone for Vance’s warm, people-focused message and his commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership.

Also Read: JD Vance Set To Visit Jaipur With Family; Here’s The Full Itinerary