Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
Myanmar Confirms 180,000 Rohingyas Eligible for Repatriation from Bangladesh; Final Verification Pending For 70,000

This was disclosed on Friday to Khalilur Rahman, High Representative of the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, by U Than Shew, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Myanmar, at a meeting on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

Myanmar authorities have confirmed to Bangladesh that out of a list of 800,000 Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, they have identified 180,000 Rohingyas eligible for return to Myanmar.

The original list was provided by Bangladesh in six batches during 2018-20. The final verification of another 70,000 Rohingyas is pending additional scrutiny of their photographs and names.

This was disclosed on Friday to Khalilur Rahman, High Representative of the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, by U Than Shew, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Myanmar, at a meeting on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

This is the first such confirmed list that constitutes a major step toward the longstanding resolution of the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement.
Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Mint also confirmed that the verification of the remaining 550,000 Rohingyas on the original list will be undertaken on an expeditious basis, it added.
During the meeting, the High Representative expressed his condolences for the earthquake victims of Myanmar and said Bangladesh was ready to send further humanitarian support for the disaster-stricken people.

Earlier in March, NGO and UN agencies appealed to the international community to provide USD 934.5 million to reach 1.48 million people, including Rohingya refugees sheltered in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char and Bangladeshi host communities in UKhiya and Teknaf.”

Under the leadership of the Bangladesh government, the 2025-26 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis was launched on 24 March 2025,” said a joint statement by NGO and UN.

“JRP is a two-year fundraising document which articulates the shared vision of how the humanitarian community will respond to the assessed and expressed needs of Rohingya refugees and affected host community while introducing more sustainable approaches,” it added.

“As the refugee crisis enters its eighth year, the UN and its partners call on the international community to extend their support to address the prioritized needs of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi communities that are hosting them,” the statement read.

(Inputs from ANI)

