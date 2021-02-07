Thousands of protestors on Saturday in Myanmar’s Yangong hit the roads to express their dissent against the military takeover. The protestors expressed that they do not want military dictatorship and will keep moving forward to demand democracy

India is one of the largest and most vibrant democracies of the world. As a champion of free and fair elections and active participation of people in electing their own representatives, India has time and again stood up for its friends and helped them restore the tenets of democracy. As Myanmar plunges into military control after witnessing 5 years of democratic rule under Aung Sung Suu Kyi, it becomes imperative for the government of India to clarify its position.

On the second day of the military takeover, thousands of protestors in Myanmar’s Yangong hit the roads to express their dissent. All dressed in red, signature colour of Aung Sung Suu Kyi’s party National League Of Democracy, the protests expressed that they do not want military dictatorship and will keep moving forward to demand democracy. Calls were also raised that Myanmar has been under military dictatorship for far too long and they must stand against it now.

The protests came after the military took over the administrative and political reign of Myanmar from the elected leader Aung Sung Suu Kyi and put her on house arrest under minor charges. With this, access to Facebook, twitter and other social media platforms has also been snubbed in order to prevent information dissemination.

In response to the latest developments, US National security adviser Jake Sullivan has expressed that there was bipartisan support on Myanmar and the Biden administration is considering imposing a package of sanctions on individuals and entities controlled by the Myanmar military in response to the coup.