Myanmar’s military raided the Yangon headquarters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party on Tuesday, party officials said, as the United States joined the UN in “strongly” condemning violence against protesters demanding a return to democracy.

The most recent assault on Myanmar’s civilian leadership came as anger at last week’s coup and the detention of Suu Kyi by the generals has driven hundreds and thousands of people into the streets, defying a junta ban through rallies and protests. “The military dictator raided and destroyed NLD headquarters at around 9.30pm,” the National League for Democracy announced on its Facebook page.

The US on Tuesday condemned violence against protesters in ongoing protests against a military coup in Myanmar. US State department spokesman, Ned Price said that everyone had a right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. “We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected government, release those detained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and to refrain from violence” said Price.

The United Nations also expressed “strong concern” over the violence. “The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable” said Ola Almgren, the UN resident co-ordinator in Myanmar. Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief said the bloc could impose sanctions on Myanmar’s military and was “reviewing” all options.

Also read: “Space Taxi”: Indian startups Bellatrix Aerospace and Skyroot Aerospace partner to launch vehicle for satellites

The US and UN’s concern were followed a raid by the military on the Yangon headquarters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party later that day. The raid came after demonstrations erupted for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, with police using water cannons in several cities, firing rubber bullets at protesters in the capital Naypyidaw and deploying tear gas in Mandalay.

Demonstrators want power restored to the deposed civilian government and freedom for the nation’s elected leader, Suu Kyi, and her allies. On February 1, army commander Min Aung Hlaing seized power in Myanmar. Coup leaders cited alleged irregularities in a November election that saw the NLD win in a vote the electoral commission said was fair. Suu Kyi was detained the same day and has not been seen since.

Also read: Lab leak virus theory ‘extremely unlikely’: WHO as China probe ends