Myanmar Deputy PM, FM Meet Indian Ambassador to Discuss Operation Brahma

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, held high-level discussions in Naypyitaw on Monday with Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister Tin Aung San and senior ministers Soe Win, Kan Zaw, and Deputy Foreign Minister U Lwin Oo.

The central focus of the talks was Operation Brahma, India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance mission in Myanmar.

Field Hospital Garners Praise Amid Diplomatic Outreach

Following his official meetings, Ambassador Thakur also visited the Kali Amman temple in Pyinmana and interacted with members of the Indian community there.

The Indian Embassy shared on X, “Operation Brahma – In meetings in Naypyitaw today, Amb Abhay Thakur discussed our ongoing relief assistance with DPM Tin Aung San, Ministers Dr. Soe Win & Dr. Kan Zaw, and DFM U Lwin Oo. He also visited the local Kali Amman temple in Pyinmana and met the Indian community.”

In meetings in Naypyitaw today, Amb Abhay Thakur discussed our ongoing relief assistance with DPM Tin Aung San, Ministers Dr. Soe Win & Dr. Kan Zaw, and DFM U Lwin Oo. He also visited the local Kali Amman temple in Pyinmana and met the Indian community.#OperationBrahma@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/acyXA8sfsN — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) April 7, 2025

Meanwhile, India’s field hospital set up in Mandalay under Operation Brahma continues to win hearts. As of Sunday, it had treated around 800 patients, the Indian Embassy reported.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council and Prime Minister, personally visited the facility to assess its operations.

The Embassy noted in another post, “Operation Brahma – Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today. An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission.”

Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today. An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission.#OperationBrahma pic.twitter.com/oIPAC9PSxL — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) April 6, 2025

The Indian Army’s Field Hospital, stationed in Mandalay, is providing vital medical care to those affected by the recent earthquake in the region.

Now in its sixth day, the facility has treated 859 patients. Over 20 major surgeries have been performed, along with more than 3,000 lab investigations and 300 X-ray scans — all conducted under pressure and in a limited timeframe.

(With Inputs from ANI)

