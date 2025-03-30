Myanmar Earthquake: 1,644 Dead As Global Aid Arrives; Rebel Forces Halt Attacks

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar on Friday, leaving over 1,600 dead and thousands injured as rescue teams race against time. Amid the devastation, the National Unity Government has declared a ceasefire to aid relief efforts.

The death toll from the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has surged to 1,644, with 3,408 people injured and 139 still missing, according to official reports. Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly, navigating challenging conditions to locate survivors and provide aid to affected communities.

Myanmar National Unity Government Declares Ceasefire for Relief Efforts

In response to the disaster, Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), which opposes the ruling military junta, announced a unilateral partial ceasefire on Saturday. The move aims to facilitate relief operations in earthquake-stricken areas.

Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war since the military coup of February 2021, which led to the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government. The military faces resistance from both the People’s Defence Force (PDF) and various ethnic armed groups that have been engaged in conflicts for decades.

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll in Thailand Rises to Ten

Myanmar’s neighboring country, Thailand, also felt the impact of the earthquake, with the death toll reaching ten. The tremors were particularly intense in the greater Bangkok area, home to approximately 17 million people. Nine of the ten fatalities occurred at a high-rise construction site near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, which collapsed during the quake. Authorities reported that 78 individuals remain unaccounted for in Thailand.

Global Aid Efforts Mobilized for Myanmar

United Kingdom Pledges £10 Million in Aid

On Saturday, the United Kingdom committed £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian aid to Myanmar. The assistance will focus on providing food, clean water, medicine, and emergency shelter to the hardest-hit areas. UK Development Minister Jennifer Chapman expressed solidarity, stating, “UK-funded local partners are already mobilizing a humanitarian response on the ground. I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event.”

India Launches ‘Operation Brahma’

India has launched ‘Operation Brahma’ to assist Myanmar in the aftermath of the disaster. Two C-17 aircraft carrying a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit, along with 60 tonnes of relief material, landed in Myanmar to support rescue operations. The unit includes Women and Child Care services. Another C-130 aircraft, carrying 38 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 10 tonnes of relief supplies, also reached Naypyitaw. Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that two more C-17 aircraft carrying 60 Para Field Ambulances are expected to arrive soon.

China, Hong Kong, and Other Nations Step In

China has dispatched an 82-member rescue team to Myanmar and pledged 100 million yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments set to commence on Monday. Hong Kong has also sent a 51-person team, including two search and rescue dogs and nine tonnes of equipment such as life detectors. Other countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea, have also extended support.

Severe Medical Supply Shortages Hampering Relief Efforts

The World Health Organization (WHO) has mobilized its logistics hub in Dubai to dispatch trauma injury supplies. Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has flagged a “severe shortage” of medical necessities, including trauma kits, blood bags, anesthetics, assistive devices, and essential medicines. The lack of medical supplies is significantly hindering response efforts on the ground.

US President Donald Trump described the earthquake as “terrible” and assured that Washington would provide assistance to Myanmar. The European Union has announced an initial emergency aid package of €2.5 million ($2.7 million), while Ireland pledged €6 million, with half allocated to the Red Cross and the other half to UN agencies. New Zealand has also committed NZ$2.0 million ($1.1 million) to the International Red Cross to support emergency response efforts.

Damaged Infrastructure and Power Outages Complicate Relief Operations

The OCHA reported that rescue and relief operations are facing severe disruptions due to damaged roads and infrastructure. “Damage to the Yangon-Naypyitaw-Mandalay expressway has led to service disruptions, with cracks and surface distortions forcing highway buses to halt operations,” the agency stated.

Hospitals in central and northwestern Myanmar are struggling to cope with the overwhelming number of injured individuals, while power and communication outages further complicate rescue efforts. The devastation in Mandalay has been particularly severe, with multiple buildings reduced to rubble. The Ava Bridge, an iconic structure over the Irrawaddy River built nearly a century ago, collapsed into the river.

Dramatic Rescues Amidst the Rubble

In one remarkable rescue, a 30-year-old woman was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed apartment building in Mandalay on Saturday, according to an AFP report. She was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention. However, Red Cross officials estimate that more than 90 people remain trapped under the remains of the Sky Villa Condominium.

NUG Promises to Cooperate with International Relief Organizations

In a statement, the NUG confirmed that the PDF will implement a “two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas starting March 30, 2025.” The government in exile also assured that it would work closely with the United Nations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to ensure secure transportation of aid and the establishment of temporary medical and rescue camps.

