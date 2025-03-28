Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Killed as Mosque Collapses During Earthquake, Children Among Casualties

Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Killed as Mosque Collapses During Earthquake, Children Among Casualties

According to local news, the total death toll remains unknown at this time. However, due to the widespread destruction caused by the earthquakes, several people have been injured.

Myanmar Earthquake: Two massive back-to-back earthquakes struck Myanmar on Friday, causing a mosque to collapse in Mandalay and killing at least 20 people. The tremors, which struck the region, caused significant damage, with the mosque being one of the worst-hit structures. Local media reports indicate that the collapse resulted in numerous casualties, including children, who were at the mosque at the time. Rescue operations are ongoing, as authorities work to locate survivors amidst the rubble. The deadly incident has added to the devastation caused by the powerful earthquakes, which have left widespread destruction in their wake across the country.

A monastery sheltering war refugees collapsed during two massive earthquakes that struck Myanmar on Friday. The earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 on the Richter scale, killed five people, including children, in Taungoo. The powerful tremors caused widespread destruction across the region. The mosque in Mandalay and the monastery in Taungoo were severely affected. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to search for survivors. The earthquakes have displaced many people, worsening the growing humanitarian crisis in the country.

