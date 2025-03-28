Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Killed as Mosque Collapses During Earthquake, Children Among Casualties

Myanmar Earthquake: Two massive back-to-back earthquakes struck Myanmar on Friday, causing a mosque to collapse in Mandalay and killing at least 20 people. The tremors, which struck the region, caused significant damage, with the mosque being one of the worst-hit structures. Local media reports indicate that the collapse resulted in numerous casualties, including children, who were at the mosque at the time. Rescue operations are ongoing, as authorities work to locate survivors amidst the rubble. The deadly incident has added to the devastation caused by the powerful earthquakes, which have left widespread destruction in their wake across the country.