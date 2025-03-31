Myanmar Earthquake: Chinese Men Caught Stealing Documents from Bangkok Collapse Site

This was the only high-rise in Bangkok to be affected by the Myanmar earthquake’s tremors. The collapse has raised alarm bells regarding both the handling of the disaster site and the potential motivations behind the theft.

After the devastating earthquake last week in Myanmar, which was also felt in Bangkok, the relief and investigation efforts are still ongoing in the country. As the investigation continues, four Chinese nationals have been detained for attempting to steal sensitive documents from the site.

The men were caught sneaking into the area of a high-rise building that had collapsed during the 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The building, which was part of a Chinese-backed construction project, collapsed in seconds, leaving a mountain of rubble and trapping dozens of people underneath. According to Thai news portal The Nation, the men were caught illegally entering the site and removing over 30 files from the collapsed building.

A Tragic Collapse

This was the only high-rise in Bangkok to be affected by the Myanmar earthquake’s tremors. The collapse has raised alarm bells regarding both the handling of the disaster site and the potential motivations behind the theft.

The theft of sensitive documents from such a site has sparked serious questions about the intentions behind their actions. Authorities are now carefully examining the documents to determine what information the suspects were after and why they targeted this specific site.

Important Files Stolen From State Audit Office (SAO) building

Police Major General Nopasin Poolswat confirmed to local media that the four Chinese nationals were apprehended while removing 32 documents from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building. The files were taken from the site after the building collapsed due to the recent earthquake. Here Are The Highlights From The Incidents Restricted Area : Bangkok authorities designated the site as a restricted zone, with no unauthorized access allowed. However, police received reports of individuals removing documents from the site.

: Bangkok authorities designated the site as a restricted zone, with no unauthorized access allowed. However, police received reports of individuals removing documents from the site. Investigation Findings : During the police investigation, one man presented a valid work permit, claiming to be the project manager for the construction project.

: During the police investigation, one man presented a valid work permit, claiming to be the project manager for the construction project. Discovery of Stolen Documents : Three other men were found, and the stolen documents, including blueprints and construction paperwork, were recovered.

: Three other men were found, and the stolen documents, including blueprints and construction paperwork, were recovered. Subcontractor Explanation : The detained individuals explained they were subcontractors for the construction firm and claimed the files were essential for the claim process. The documents had been stored in a makeshift office on-site.

: The detained individuals explained they were subcontractors for the construction firm and claimed the files were essential for the claim process. The documents had been stored in a makeshift office on-site. Charges : The four men were released by police but charged for violating public safety regulations by entering the disaster zone and removing sensitive documents.

: The four men were released by police but charged for violating public safety regulations by entering the disaster zone and removing sensitive documents. Chinese Firm Under Scrutiny : The collapse of the high-rise, backed by a Chinese company, has raised concerns over the firm’s involvement in past accidents and failures.

: The collapse of the high-rise, backed by a Chinese company, has raised concerns over the firm’s involvement in past accidents and failures. Safety and Accountability Questions: The incident has raised critical questions about construction site safety, the handling of sensitive information, and contractors’ adherence to emergency regulations. Also Read: Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 As Rescue Efforts Continue