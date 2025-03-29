Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. According to the country’s military administration, more than 140 people have been confirmed dead.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. According to the country’s military administration, more than 140 people have been confirmed dead, with hundreds injured. The U.S. Geological Survey has warned that the death toll could rise significantly, potentially exceeding 10,000.

Impact Beyond Myanmar: Buildings Collapse in Bangkok

The tremors were felt across the region, triggering building collapses in neighboring Thailand. In Bangkok, at least 10 people lost their lives, and authorities fear that dozens remain trapped under the debris of an under-construction high-rise. Rescue teams are racing against time to locate survivors.

Emergency workers in Thailand’s capital have been working through the night in the Chatuchak district, where one of the worst collapses occurred. Photos from the scene show teams in bright rescue uniforms navigating the wreckage with trained dogs, searching for signs of life. In a video posted by a local rescue organization, a search dog can be seen barking at the rubble, indicating possible survivors beneath the concrete slabs.

Challenges in Myanmar’s Relief Efforts

Myanmar’s response to the crisis has been severely hampered by its ongoing civil conflict. The country has been in turmoil since a military coup in 2021, with various armed groups controlling different regions, making coordinated rescue operations difficult. Fragile infrastructure and limited resources further complicate efforts to deliver aid and medical support to those affected.

Thailand’s Authorities Mobilize for Rescue Efforts

Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej confirmed that at least 10 fatalities had been recorded in the Thai capital as of Friday night. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that emergency teams were continuing efforts to free over 100 individuals feared to be trapped beneath the rubble.

With rescue operations still underway and the full extent of the damage yet to be assessed, authorities in both Myanmar and Thailand are bracing for further challenges in the days ahead.

