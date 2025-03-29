Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. According to the country’s military administration, more than 140 people have been confirmed dead.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. According to the country’s military administration, more than 140 people have been confirmed dead, with hundreds injured. The U.S. Geological Survey has warned that the death toll could rise significantly, potentially exceeding 10,000.

Impact Beyond Myanmar: Buildings Collapse in Bangkok

The tremors were felt across the region, triggering building collapses in neighboring Thailand. In Bangkok, at least 10 people lost their lives, and authorities fear that dozens remain trapped under the debris of an under-construction high-rise. Rescue teams are racing against time to locate survivors.

Emergency workers in Thailand’s capital have been working through the night in the Chatuchak district, where one of the worst collapses occurred. Photos from the scene show teams in bright rescue uniforms navigating the wreckage with trained dogs, searching for signs of life. In a video posted by a local rescue organization, a search dog can be seen barking at the rubble, indicating possible survivors beneath the concrete slabs.

Challenges in Myanmar’s Relief Efforts

Myanmar’s response to the crisis has been severely hampered by its ongoing civil conflict. The country has been in turmoil since a military coup in 2021, with various armed groups controlling different regions, making coordinated rescue operations difficult. Fragile infrastructure and limited resources further complicate efforts to deliver aid and medical support to those affected.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thailand’s Authorities Mobilize for Rescue Efforts

Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej confirmed that at least 10 fatalities had been recorded in the Thai capital as of Friday night. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that emergency teams were continuing efforts to free over 100 individuals feared to be trapped beneath the rubble.

With rescue operations still underway and the full extent of the damage yet to be assessed, authorities in both Myanmar and Thailand are bracing for further challenges in the days ahead.

Also Read: Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch

Filed under

144 Killed Myanmar Earthquake

newsx

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise
newsx

Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch
newsx

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today
newsx

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More
Controversial OnlyFans in

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;...
The Delhi High Court has

‘Unfair Trade Practices’: Delhi High Court Says Restaurants Can’t Enorce Service Charges
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch

Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;...

‘Unfair Trade Practices’: Delhi High Court Says Restaurants Can’t Enorce Service Charges

‘Unfair Trade Practices’: Delhi High Court Says Restaurants Can’t Enorce Service Charges

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock