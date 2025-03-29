Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Myanmar Earthquake: Naypyitaw Airport Control Tower Collapses, Satellite Images Reveal

Myanmar Earthquake: Naypyitaw Airport Control Tower Collapses, Satellite Images Reveal

Satellite photos confirm the collapse of Naypyitaw's air traffic control tower after Myanmar's earthquake. Flights rerouted to Yangon as rescue efforts intensify.

The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, caused severe infrastructure damage, including the collapse of the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport, satellite images from Planet Labs PBC have revealed.

According to a report by The Associated Press (AP), satellite photos show the control tower completely toppled over, with debris scattered around its base. The tower, which managed air traffic for Myanmar’s capital, was operational at the time of the quake, but it remains unclear if there were any injuries among the staff inside.

Air Traffic Disruptions in Myanmar

The collapse of the tower has significantly impacted air traffic operations in Naypyitaw. Given that all radar and communication systems were housed within the tower, its destruction likely led to the suspension of flights at Naypyitaw International Airport.

As a result, flights carrying rescue teams from China were rerouted to Yangon instead of directly landing in Mandalay or Naypyitaw, two of the worst-hit areas. This redirection has added logistical challenges to the already strained emergency response efforts.

Extensive Earthquake Damage and Rising Death Toll

The Myanmar earthquake, the strongest in over a century, has already claimed more than 1,000 lives, with USGS estimating that the final death toll could surpass 10,000. The collapse of key infrastructure, such as Naypyitaw’s control tower, underscores the widespread devastation caused by the disaster.

With emergency teams racing to assess the damage and provide relief, the impact of the earthquake on Myanmar’s aviation network is yet another challenge in the country’s ongoing crisis.

This report is based on information from The Associated Press (AP) and Planet Labs PBC satellite imagery.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Earthquake: Woman Rescued Alive From Collapsed Mandalay Apartment Block After 30 Hours

