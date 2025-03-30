Myanmar Earthquake Released Energy Equal To 334 Atomic Bombs, Say Geologists

A massive 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 29, releasing energy equal to 334 atomic bombs. The disaster has left over 1,600 dead, with aftershocks and a civil war complicating rescue efforts.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, March 29, unleashing energy equivalent to more than 300 atomic bombs, according to geologist Jess Phoenix.

“The force released by such an earthquake is equal to about 334 atomic bombs,” Phoenix told CNN, highlighting the immense power of the tremor.

Aftershocks Expected as Tectonic Plates Collide

The earthquake, which had its epicenter in Mandalay, occurred at midday at a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The death toll has already surpassed 1,600, according to local authorities, while the USGS estimated that fatalities could exceed 10,000 based on earlier projections.

Phoenix cautioned that aftershocks could persist for months due to the ongoing collision of the Indian tectonic plate with the Eurasian plate beneath Myanmar.

She also warned that the earthquake’s devastation is being exacerbated by Myanmar’s ongoing civil war and a communication blackout, making it difficult for the outside world to fully comprehend the scale of the disaster.

International Aid Efforts Underway after Myanmar Earthquake

In response to the crisis, India has dispatched a search and rescue team along with a medical unit. The team is providing essential supplies, including blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets.

China has also mobilized aid, sending a 37-member team from Yunnan province to Yangon. This team arrived with emergency relief supplies, including life detectors, earthquake early warning systems, and drones, to assist with disaster relief and medical efforts.

The earthquake’s effects were felt beyond Myanmar, with strong tremors reported in southwest China’s Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar.

In neighboring Thailand, the quake rocked Bangkok, leading to six confirmed deaths, 22 injuries, and 101 people reported missing.

Myanmar Earthquake: Country Declares State of Emergency

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has deployed two aircraft carrying 120 rescuers and essential supplies to aid in the disaster response, according to state news agency TASS.

In the wake of the devastation, Myanmar’s military-led government has declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay.

State-run MRTV television confirmed the emergency declaration but provided limited details on the extent of the damage or casualties. The ongoing civil war has further complicated relief efforts, with many areas remaining inaccessible. It remains uncertain how much aid the military government will be able to provide as the country grapples with one of its worst natural disasters in recent history.

