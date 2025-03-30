Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
  Home»
  • Myanmar Earthquake: The Country Got Hit By Another 5.1 Magnitude Quake As Death Toll Surpasses 1,600

Myanmar Earthquake: The Country Got Hit By Another 5.1 Magnitude Quake As Death Toll Surpasses 1,600

Authorities have warned of potential further aftershocks, urging residents to remain cautious. The disaster has severely impacted infrastructure, with damaged buildings and disrupted communications adding to the crisis.

Myanmar Earthquake: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s second-largest city on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). This tremor is the latest in a series of aftershocks following Friday’s catastrophic earthquake that has left over 1,600 dead. The powerful quake caused widespread destruction, with ongoing rescue operations and relief efforts underway.

Authorities have warned of potential further aftershocks, urging residents to remain cautious. The disaster has severely impacted infrastructure, with damaged buildings and disrupted communications adding to the crisis. International aid organizations are mobilizing support as Myanmar grapples with the aftermath of one of its deadliest earthquakes.

Myanmar Hit By 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Friday’s powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake near Myanmar’s second-largest city caused widespread destruction, toppling buildings and damaging infrastructure.

The death toll has surpassed 1,600, with over 3,400 people still missing, and officials warn that these numbers may rise. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, searching for survivors amid the broken bricks and dust as aftershocks continue to rattle the region. The disaster has left thousands homeless, with emergency response teams and aid organizations mobilizing relief efforts. Authorities are urging caution as they assess the full extent of the damage. The nation remains on high alert.

The death toll from Friday’s earthquake is expected to rise, with US Geological Survey estimates suggesting it could exceed 10,000.

Volunteers and emergency workers are tirelessly sifting through the wreckage of buildings, monasteries, and mosques, searching for survivors. The devastating quake has left widespread destruction, and rescue efforts continue as the scale of the disaster unfolds. Authorities are working to provide aid while also preparing for potential aftershocks, which may further complicate recovery efforts.

Also Read: Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake Live Updates: Death Toll Rises To 1,644 As Global Aid Arrives, Rescue Efforts Continue

 

(This is an Updating story)

