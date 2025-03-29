The earthquake caused widespread destruction across Myanmar, with Mandalay being one of the hardest-hit areas. Multiple buildings in the city collapsed, leaving piles of bricks, dust and twisted metal, as people desperately attempted rescues. The scene is still chaotic, with streets filled with debris and the air thick with dust.

In addition to the devastation in Mandalay, the Ava bridge, a nearly 100-year-old structure that spans the Irrawaddy River from Sagaing, collapsed into the swirling waters below. This loss of infrastructure has further complicated rescue and recovery efforts. The scale of the damage continues to unfold, as entire neighborhoods were leveled, and many remain trapped under the debris. The magnitude of destruction makes it a difficult and dangerous task to keep the recue operation go on.

Aid pleas, offers

The scale of the devastation led Myanmar’s military regime to make a rare appeal for international aid. The junta chief invited “any country, any organization” to assist and opened channels for foreign support. India was among the first to offer help, with more countries quickly following suit. Several nations, including India, have stepped forward to provide aid and support during this emergency, highlighting the global response to Myanmar’s crisis. Offers of assistance continue to pour in as the situation unfolds.