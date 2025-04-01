Myanmar Earthquake: Watch Terrifying Video Shows Grandmother, Two Teens Trapped Under Rubble For 15 Hours

Over 2,000 people have died in Myanmar after a deadly earthquake. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with survivors emerging from under debris amid the destruction.

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, claiming over 2,000 lives and injuring thousands more. Rescue teams, including sniffer dogs and paramedics, are working tirelessly to find survivors under the rubble as the window for rescue rapidly closes.

Search for Survivors: Miraculous Escapes Amid Rubble

The earthquake, which hit on Friday afternoon, caused widespread destruction across Myanmar, including the collapse of buildings and infrastructure. Among the remarkable survival stories is that of an elderly woman and her two granddaughters, who were trapped under their home’s debris for 15 agonizing hours. They used a butter knife to signal for help as they filmed their desperate cries for rescue, which were shared on social media. Thankfully, rescuers managed to pull them to safety.

2 girls and their grandmother keep calm while trapped under rubble in the Myanmar earthquake. They've been rescued, but many are still missing. My heart aches imagining their terror—the crushing weight, the desperate gasps for air during Myanmar's devastating earthquake.

Another harrowing tale comes from two women trapped under the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Mandalay. They waited for five hours in darkness, using a phone light to clear debris, before being rescued. One of the women shared her experience with CNN, saying that the time spent trapped taught her the value of living a happy life and performing good deeds.

Devastating Losses: Monasteries, Schools, and Mosques Destroyed

While miraculous rescues continue, the scale of devastation is overwhelming. Among the dead are 200 Buddhist monks, crushed by a collapsing monastery, and 50 children who perished when a preschool collapsed. Additionally, 700 Muslims were killed while praying at mosques during Ramadan.

Aid Efforts Struggle Amid Myanmar’s Ongoing Crisis

With civil war and the junta’s tight control over communication, the response to the disaster has been complicated. Humanitarian aid groups, including the International Rescue Committee, have reported urgent needs for shelter, food, and medical supplies. Many survivors are now sleeping outside, fearing aftershocks and the instability of remaining structures.

A Country in Crisis: The Aftermath of the Deadliest Earthquake in a Century

This earthquake is Myanmar’s deadliest in over a century. While authorities report that 2,065 people have died, over 3,900 are injured, and at least 270 are missing. The damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure has hampered aid efforts, making it challenging to reach those in need.

The United Nations has highlighted the dire situation, particularly in the hardest-hit areas like Mandalay, where survivors are struggling with access to clean water and sanitation. The need for tents is critical as many are too afraid to sleep inside.

As Myanmar deals with the aftermath of the strongest earthquake in its history, rescue efforts continue, and the international community rallies to provide aid.

