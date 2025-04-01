Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Myanmar Earthquake: Watch Terrifying Video Shows Grandmother, Two Teens Trapped Under Rubble For 15 Hours

Myanmar Earthquake: Watch Terrifying Video Shows Grandmother, Two Teens Trapped Under Rubble For 15 Hours

Over 2,000 people have died in Myanmar after a deadly earthquake. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with survivors emerging from under debris amid the destruction.

Myanmar Earthquake: Watch Terrifying Video Shows Grandmother, Two Teens Trapped Under Rubble For 15 Hours


A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, claiming over 2,000 lives and injuring thousands more. Rescue teams, including sniffer dogs and paramedics, are working tirelessly to find survivors under the rubble as the window for rescue rapidly closes.

Search for Survivors: Miraculous Escapes Amid Rubble

The earthquake, which hit on Friday afternoon, caused widespread destruction across Myanmar, including the collapse of buildings and infrastructure. Among the remarkable survival stories is that of an elderly woman and her two granddaughters, who were trapped under their home’s debris for 15 agonizing hours. They used a butter knife to signal for help as they filmed their desperate cries for rescue, which were shared on social media. Thankfully, rescuers managed to pull them to safety.

Another harrowing tale comes from two women trapped under the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Mandalay. They waited for five hours in darkness, using a phone light to clear debris, before being rescued. One of the women shared her experience with CNN, saying that the time spent trapped taught her the value of living a happy life and performing good deeds.

Devastating Losses: Monasteries, Schools, and Mosques Destroyed

While miraculous rescues continue, the scale of devastation is overwhelming. Among the dead are 200 Buddhist monks, crushed by a collapsing monastery, and 50 children who perished when a preschool collapsed. Additionally, 700 Muslims were killed while praying at mosques during Ramadan.

Myanmar earthquake: Photos, video show devastation as mosque and Mahamuni Pagoda collapse after strong tremors - The Times of India

Aid Efforts Struggle Amid Myanmar’s Ongoing Crisis

With civil war and the junta’s tight control over communication, the response to the disaster has been complicated. Humanitarian aid groups, including the International Rescue Committee, have reported urgent needs for shelter, food, and medical supplies. Many survivors are now sleeping outside, fearing aftershocks and the instability of remaining structures.

A Country in Crisis: The Aftermath of the Deadliest Earthquake in a Century

This earthquake is Myanmar’s deadliest in over a century. While authorities report that 2,065 people have died, over 3,900 are injured, and at least 270 are missing. The damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure has hampered aid efforts, making it challenging to reach those in need.

The United Nations has highlighted the dire situation, particularly in the hardest-hit areas like Mandalay, where survivors are struggling with access to clean water and sanitation. The need for tents is critical as many are too afraid to sleep inside.

As Myanmar deals with the aftermath of the strongest earthquake in its history, rescue efforts continue, and the international community rallies to provide aid.

ALSO READ: IMF Chief Says Trump’s Tariff Push Creates Uncertainty But No Immediate Recession Risk

Filed under

Myanmar disaster news Myanmar earthquake death toll Myanmar earthquake today

newsx

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain
newsx

Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT
newsx

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR
newsx

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss
newsx

DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver
newsx

Myanmar Earthquake: Watch Terrifying Video Shows Grandmother, Two Teens Trapped Under Rubble For 15 Hours
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain

Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT

Besides Ghibli Studio Art, Try These 10 Amazing AI Image Filters For Free With ChatGPT

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss

DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver

DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver

Entertainment

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture