Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Myanmar Earthquake: Woman Rescued Alive From Collapsed Mandalay Apartment Block After 30 Hours

Myanmar Earthquake: Woman Rescued Alive From Collapsed Mandalay Apartment Block After 30 Hours

Rescuers pulled a woman alive from a collapsed Mandalay apartment 30 hours after Myanmar’s earthquake. More than 90 people may still be trapped, AFP reports.

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Phyu Lay Khaing, was rescued alive from the wreckage of Sky Villa Condominium in Mandalay, 30 hours after Myanmar’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on March 28, 2025. AFP journalists witnessed the dramatic rescue.

She was carried out on a stretcher and immediately embraced by her husband, Ye Aung, before being taken to the hospital. “In the beginning, I didn’t think she would be alive,” Ye Aung told AFP, expressing his relief after hours of uncertainty. The couple has two sons, William, 8, and Ethan, 5.

More Than 90 People May Still Be Trapped

The earthquake, followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock, caused widespread destruction in Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, home to over 1.7 million people. The powerful tremors collapsed buildings, destroyed bridges, and buckled roads.

According to a Red Cross official, more than 90 people could still be trapped under the ruins of Sky Villa Condominium, raising fears of a rising death toll.

Rescue teams continue their operations despite the devastation, working tirelessly to locate survivors amid the rubble.

This report is based on information from AFP.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Earthquake: Naypyitaw Airport Control Tower Collapses, Satellite Images Reveal

