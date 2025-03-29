Myanmar Hit By Strongest Earthquake In A Century, Death Toll Expected To Rise Over 10,000

Myanmar's strongest earthquake in over a century struck on March 28, 2025, killing over 1,000 people. USGS warns the death toll could exceed 10,000.

Myanmar experienced its most powerful earthquake in more than 100 years on March 28, 2025, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The devastating quake, centered near Mandalay, has already claimed at least 1,644, Junta Confirms. With experts warning that the death toll could rise to over 10,000 in the coming days.

The last earthquake of similar magnitude in Myanmar occurred in 1912 in Taunggyi, a city in east-central Myanmar. The 2025 tremor is now the strongest to hit the country in over a century, marking a tragic milestone in the region’s seismic history.

Historical Comparison: Strongest Earthquakes in the Region

According to the USGS, the Myanmar earthquake ranks among the most significant in the region over the past century. A comparison of the strongest earthquakes within a 1,500-kilometer radius of the March 2025 epicenter highlights other major seismic events:

1950 Assam-Tibet (Magnitude 8.6) – The most powerful earthquake in the region. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1934 Nepal (Magnitude 8.0) – Caused widespread devastation across Nepal and Bihar, India.

1941 Bamboo Flat, India (Magnitude 8.0) – One of India’s deadliest quakes.

2008 Tianpeng, China (Magnitude 7.9) – Resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage.

1912 Taunggyi, Myanmar (Magnitude 7.9) – The last time Myanmar saw an earthquake of this scale.

Other major earthquakes in the region include:

1937 Qinghai, China (7.8)

2015 Bharatpur, Nepal (7.8)

1951 Nagqu, China (7.7)

1988 Jinghong, China (7.7)

2025 Mandalay, Myanmar (7.7)

The latest earthquake now joins this list, making it one of the most powerful seismic events in South and Southeast Asia in recent history.

The Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Crisis

With over 1,000 confirmed deaths so far, authorities fear the final toll will be much higher as rescue operations continue. Myanmar’s emergency services are working tirelessly to reach affected areas, but challenges such as collapsed buildings, blocked roads, and ongoing aftershocks are complicating relief efforts.

The USGS estimates that the number of casualties could climb above 10,000, depending on the severity of damage in remote and densely populated areas. Myanmar’s government and international aid agencies are mobilizing resources to provide relief and assistance to survivors.

Seismic Activity in Myanmar: A Growing Concern

Myanmar sits on multiple active fault lines, making it vulnerable to major earthquakes. The 2025 quake has once again highlighted the urgent need for better earthquake preparedness and infrastructure resilience in the country.

Experts warn that as seismic activity continues to be a major threat, governments in the region must invest in earthquake-resistant structures and emergency response plans to mitigate future disasters.

This report is based on data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and CNN, with analysis of past seismic events in the region.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly