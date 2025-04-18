Myanmar Junta, Opposition Agree To Extend Ceasefire For Humanitarian Aid After Devastating Earthquake: Malaysian PM

The 10-member ASEAN bloc had distanced itself from Myanmar’s junta following the 2021 military coup, barring the country’s generals from official meetings over their failure to honor a previously agreed five-point peace consensus.

Myanmar’s military junta and a key opposition group have agreed to extend a fragile ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Friday.

Anwar, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), revealed the outcome of his rare direct talks with both Myanmar’s junta chief and the prime minister of its shadow government, the National Unity Government (NUG).

Commitment to Peace Amid Crisis

“There will be a ceasefire and no unnecessary provocations, because otherwise the whole humanitarian exercise would fail,” Anwar told reporters in Bangkok.

Myanmar’s junta had initially declared a 20-day ceasefire on April 2, following a similar move by the NUG. This came after a massive earthquake on March 28 claimed more than 3,600 lives in the conflict-ridden nation. However, reports from the United Nations and other observers suggest that military operations have continued in some areas despite the ceasefire announcement.

Anwar stressed that the primary focus must now be humanitarian assistance.

“They must ensure the safety of all personnel helping out with the humanitarian arrangements,” he added.

ASEAN’s Renewed Engagement

The 10-member ASEAN bloc had distanced itself from Myanmar’s junta following the 2021 military coup, barring the country’s generals from official meetings over their failure to honor a previously agreed five-point peace consensus.

Speaking on ASEAN’s position, Anwar said, “The ASEAN position is that we should be more involved in the effort to get them to agree on the basis of the five-point consensus. I’ve already consulted ASEAN leaders that I will continue to engage.”

He confirmed that both sides — the ruling junta and the NUG, formed by members of the ousted civilian government — have agreed to maintain open communication and prioritize humanitarian relief.

Anwar’s initiative marks a rare high-level outreach since Myanmar descended into civil war in 2021. The situation remains tense, with sporadic fighting persisting in several regions despite the ceasefire pledges.

