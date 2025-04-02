Myanmar’s ruling military declared a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow for a more effective response to the devastating earthquake.

Myanmar’s ruling military declared a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow for a more effective response to the devastating earthquake. (AP Photo)

Myanmar’s ruling military declared a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow for a more effective response to the devastating earthquake that struck the country last week, killing more than 3,000 people, the Associated Press reported. The ceasefire, which will last until April 22, aims to facilitate urgent humanitarian efforts following the 7.7 magnitude quake that has left widespread destruction across the nation.

The announcement was made late Wednesday through state television MRTV, following similar ceasefire declarations from armed resistance groups opposing the military government. While the groups have agreed to halt their attacks to aid relief efforts, the military warned that any attempts to regroup or resume hostilities would prompt a “necessary” military response, the report stated.

The earthquake, which struck on Friday, caused catastrophic damage, toppling thousands of buildings, collapsing bridges, and damaging roads. As of Wednesday, the death toll stood at over 3,000, with at least 4,500 injured, although local reports suggest the figures could be much higher.

Dramatic Rescue Operations Amid Ongoing Devastation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier during the day, rescuers pulled two survivors from the rubble in Naypyitaw, nearly five days after the quake. The men, who were rescued from a hotel building that had collapsed, were found alive through an endoscopic camera that was used to locate them. The duo was reported to be conscious but weak, and was taken to safety after medical treatment, the report further said.

Another rescue operation took place in Sagaing township near the quake’s epicentre, where a Malaysian and local team rescued a man from a collapsed guesthouse.

International Aid and Continued Challenges

Meanwhile, several countries have pledged millions of dollars in aid to Myanmar. Australia announced an additional $4.5 million in relief efforts, while India dispatched two navy ships loaded with supplies and around 200 rescue workers. Other nations, including China, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, have also sent rescue teams to assist in the ongoing efforts.

However, challenges remain, especially in rural areas where infrastructure has been heavily damaged. Many regions are still without power or communication, making it difficult for aid to reach the most affected communities.

ALSO READ: US Forecasters Issue Rare ‘High-Risk’ Tornado Warning For Major Outbreak Today