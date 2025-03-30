Home
  Myanmar Red Cross Mobilizes Aid Amid Worst Earthquake In 100 Years

Myanmar Red Cross Mobilizes Aid Amid Worst Earthquake In 100 Years

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has left over 1,700 dead, 3,400 injured, and 300 missing. The Red Cross says it's Asia’s worst disaster in over a century.

Myanmar is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country, causing massive devastation. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has described the disaster as the worst seen in Asia in over a century. The quake has left at least 1,700 people dead, with 3,400 injured and over 300 still missing, according to Myanmar’s ruling military junta.

The Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal for 100 million CHF ($113.6 million) to provide urgent relief and early recovery support to 100,000 affected people.

Red Cross Calls It the Worst Disaster in a Century

In a statement on X, the IFRC highlighted the scale of the destruction, emphasizing that Myanmar was already facing numerous vulnerabilities before this tragedy. Alexander Matheou, the regional director for Asia Pacific at the IFRC, called for immediate international assistance, stating, “The magnitude of this disaster is substantial, and the need for support is urgent.”

The Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) has mobilized hundreds of trained volunteers to distribute essential aid, including medical care, hygiene kits, and blankets.

Rescue Efforts Hampered by Road Damage and Medical Shortages

Relief efforts are facing major challenges, with roads blocked due to debris and damaged infrastructure. The United Nations (UN) has reported that hospitals in central and northwestern Myanmar are overwhelmed with injured victims, with many struggling due to a severe shortage of medical supplies.

Some of the worst-hit areas have received little to no government assistance, leaving local communities to rely on their own efforts for survival. The military junta, which has been criticized for its slow response, has made a rare appeal for international aid. China and India have already begun sending emergency supplies to the affected regions.

Aftershocks Continue to Shake Myanmar

Adding to the crisis, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 5.1-magnitude aftershock northwest of Mandalay. This is the latest in a series of aftershocks that have struck Myanmar since the main earthquake on Friday, further complicating rescue operations.

Rising Death Toll and Worsening Crisis

Authorities expect the death toll to rise as rescue efforts continue. Many people are feared trapped under collapsed buildings, and with limited resources, the humanitarian response remains challenging.

The IFRC and other international organizations are urging immediate support to provide emergency relief, as Myanmar faces what is being called one of the deadliest natural disasters in the region’s history.

