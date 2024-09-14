In an unprecedented move, Myanmar’s military junta has appealed for international aid following the widespread devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi. After years of blocking humanitarian assistance from abroad, the junta’s rare request signals the severity of the disaster that has left over 235,000 people displaced and caused widespread destruction across the country.

According to a report in the government-run Global New Light of Myanmar, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited the worst-hit regions and instructed officials to accelerate rescue and relief efforts. Notably, he urged Myanmar authorities to seek aid from foreign countries, a significant departure from the regime’s long-standing resistance to international support.

Typhoon Yagi’s Impact

Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Asia last weekend, impacting several countries, including China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar. In Myanmar, floods triggered by the typhoon have caused extensive damage, destroying homes, and infrastructure, and triggering landslides near the military-built capital of Naypyidaw. State media reports have confirmed that roads, bridges, electricity towers, and buildings have been wiped out, further complicating rescue operations.

The death toll from the storm has climbed to 300 across affected regions in Southeast Asia, with Myanmar being one of the hardest-hit countries.

Breaking Tradition on Humanitarian Aid

Myanmar’s military government has historically blocked or restricted foreign aid, particularly since the 2021 coup that plunged the country into conflict. In a controversial move last year, the junta refused to allow aid groups access to around one million victims of Cyclone Mocha, a decision that drew sharp criticism from the United Nations.

This latest appeal for foreign assistance marks a significant shift in policy, potentially due to the overwhelming destruction caused by Typhoon Yagi. However, questions remain about how the junta will manage the aid, given its previous track record of stalling relief efforts.

Millions Displaced Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Even before Typhoon Yagi, Myanmar was grappling with internal strife. The junta’s 2021 coup triggered widespread conflict and violence, displacing more than 2.7 million people. The combination of political turmoil, military crackdowns, and natural disasters has pushed the country into deeper crisis, heightening the need for both domestic and international assistance.

With relief efforts underway, military trucks carrying rescue boats were seen in the flood-hit regions near Naypyidaw, where flooding and landslides have exacerbated the humanitarian challenges. The junta’s request for aid marks a significant step, but it remains to be seen how quickly and efficiently the relief will reach those most in need.

As Myanmar faces one of its most severe humanitarian crises, the international community will be watching closely to see how the junta handles foreign assistance and whether this move signals a broader shift in its approach to external aid.