Htin Kyaw, 69, Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi's close aide resigned on March 21, Wednesday. The unprecedented development was received over facebook by by the President's Office, The 69-year-old leader from the National League for Democracy (NLD) took over from Thein Sein.

He is also a senior executive at a charitable foundation named after Aung San Suu Kyi’s mother, Daw Khin Kyi Foundation and has been frequently seen at the NLD's leader's side

In an unprecedented move, Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw has resigned from his position. Posted via social media platform, Facebook by the President’s Office, read that Mr Kyaw stepped down on March 21, Wednesday because he wanted to “take a rest”. According to the notice, a replacement would be in place within 7 working days. As per the Constitution of Myanmar, Vice President U Myint Swe will serve as the acting president until Myanmar’s national parliament, selects a replacement. The 69-year-old leader from the National League for Democracy (NLD) took over from Thein Sein.

U Htin Kyaw has been a close confidant of Nobel peace prize laureate and de-factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi. According to a report published in the The Guardian, Mr Kyaw is a childhood friend of Suu Kyi. He is also a senior executive at a charitable foundation named after Aung San Suu Kyi’s mother, Daw Khin Kyi Foundation and has been frequently seen at the NLD’s leader’s side. Mr Kyaw became the first President of Myanmar with no ties to the army.

He was picked by Suu Kyi in order to run Myanmar’s government because a Constitution drafted by the previous junta barred the democracy champion from the top office. As the country witnessed innumerable turbulence due to clashes between Buddhist and minority Muslims, Rohingyas, which also lead to a massive “ethnic cleansing” of Rohingyas, in his brief speech while taking the oath of the President of Maynamar, he noted the challenges that the country faces and work on them: nationwide ceasefire and government’s engagement in the armed conflicts with various ethnic groups.

