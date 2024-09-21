Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Mysterious CEO Linked To Deadly Pager Explosions In Lebanon, Who’s She?

A Hungarian CEO with a PhD in particle physics, has found herself at the center of controversy after her company licensed a pager design tied to a series of explosions in Lebanon.

Mysterious CEO Linked To Deadly Pager Explosions In Lebanon, Who’s She?

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, a Hungarian CEO with a PhD in particle physics, has found herself at the center of controversy after her company licensed a pager design tied to a series of explosions in Lebanon. These attacks, which occurred last week, resulted in at least 37 deaths, including members of Hezbollah, and left over 3,000 people injured.

Barsony-Arcidiacono’s company, BAC Consulting, based in Budapest, is reportedly the intermediary for the pager designs from the Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo. When questioned about the role of her company, she stated, “I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.”

Since the tragic events, which targeted communication devices in Lebanon, Barsony-Arcidiacono has maintained a low profile and has not appeared in public. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks, a claim Israel has not confirmed or denied.

Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono?

Listed as CEO of BAC Consulting, Barsony-Arcidiacono earned her PhD from University College London, specializing in positrons—subatomic particles similar to electrons but with a positive charge. Despite her academic background, she has shifted away from a scientific career in recent years.

Her mother defended her, stating, “She is not involved in any way in the deadly scheme… she was just a broker.” She emphasized that the devices did not pass through Budapest and were not produced in Hungary, echoing statements made by the Hungarian government.

Neighbors have noted her absence, and attempts to contact her have gone unanswered. Her residence in Budapest, once welcoming, has now been closed off.

Current Situation

Beatrix Bársony-Arcidiacono, Cristiana’s mother, claimed that her daughter is in a “safe place protected by the Hungarian secret services.” However, Hungary’s Special Service for National Security contradicted this, asserting that she does not qualify for such protection and has been interviewed multiple times during the investigation.

The agency also confirmed that the pagers in question have never been on Hungarian soil and that no local companies or experts were involved in their manufacture or modification.

As the investigation continues, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono remains an enigmatic figure, shrouded in mystery amid escalating tensions in the region.

ALSO READ: China’s ‘Beautiful Governor’ Zhong Yang Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Corruption and Affairs with 58 Subordinates

Filed under

ceo Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono Hezbollah Lebanon Pager Explosions

Also Read

Reliance Foundation Pledges $10M For Women In Digital Economy Fund

Reliance Foundation Pledges $10M For Women In Digital Economy Fund

Bengaluru: Woman Chopped Into Pieces Found Inside Fridge

Bengaluru: Woman Chopped Into Pieces Found Inside Fridge

NHRC Acts On Young Professional’s Death From Overwork In Pune

NHRC Acts On Young Professional’s Death From Overwork In Pune

22 Dead In Israeli Strike On Gaza School, Says Gaza Health Ministry

22 Dead In Israeli Strike On Gaza School, Says Gaza Health Ministry

UP: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car

UP: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car

Entertainment

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox