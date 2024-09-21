Mysterious CEO Linked To Deadly Pager Explosions In Lebanon, Who’s She?

A Hungarian CEO with a PhD in particle physics, has found herself at the center of controversy after her company licensed a pager design tied to a series of explosions in Lebanon.

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, a Hungarian CEO with a PhD in particle physics, has found herself at the center of controversy after her company licensed a pager design tied to a series of explosions in Lebanon. These attacks, which occurred last week, resulted in at least 37 deaths, including members of Hezbollah, and left over 3,000 people injured.

Barsony-Arcidiacono’s company, BAC Consulting, based in Budapest, is reportedly the intermediary for the pager designs from the Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo. When questioned about the role of her company, she stated, “I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.”

Since the tragic events, which targeted communication devices in Lebanon, Barsony-Arcidiacono has maintained a low profile and has not appeared in public. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks, a claim Israel has not confirmed or denied.

Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono?

Listed as CEO of BAC Consulting, Barsony-Arcidiacono earned her PhD from University College London, specializing in positrons—subatomic particles similar to electrons but with a positive charge. Despite her academic background, she has shifted away from a scientific career in recent years.

Her mother defended her, stating, “She is not involved in any way in the deadly scheme… she was just a broker.” She emphasized that the devices did not pass through Budapest and were not produced in Hungary, echoing statements made by the Hungarian government.

Neighbors have noted her absence, and attempts to contact her have gone unanswered. Her residence in Budapest, once welcoming, has now been closed off.

Current Situation

Beatrix Bársony-Arcidiacono, Cristiana’s mother, claimed that her daughter is in a “safe place protected by the Hungarian secret services.” However, Hungary’s Special Service for National Security contradicted this, asserting that she does not qualify for such protection and has been interviewed multiple times during the investigation.

The agency also confirmed that the pagers in question have never been on Hungarian soil and that no local companies or experts were involved in their manufacture or modification.

As the investigation continues, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono remains an enigmatic figure, shrouded in mystery amid escalating tensions in the region.

