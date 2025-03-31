N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’

In a viral TikTok, the content creator detailed the harrowing six months she spent in what she calls a "cursed" West Village apartment, plagued by mold.

Living in New York City is a dream for many, but for influencer Sophie Balardo, it turned into a nightmare. In a now-viral TikTok, the content creator detailed the harrowing six months she spent in what she calls a “cursed” West Village apartment, plagued by mold, mice, and unexplained health issues.

“I Had Never Been So Sick”

Standing outside her former apartment building, Balardo issued a stark PSA to anyone looking for a rental in the area.

“I have never been so sick in my entire life. I think I took six antibiotics in a matter of six months.”

The influencer, known for her stylish NYC vlogs, OOTD videos, and city excursions, revealed that she suffered from persistent rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and respiratory issues while living in the pricey unit.

And she wasn’t alone. Her friend, who also moved into the building, reportedly moved out within a month due to similar health problems.

“It’s cursed. Do not move into this building because you will get so, so, so, so sick.”

Rodents, Roaches & Rain Indoors

Beyond the medical issues, Balardo described a laundry list of horrors inside her West Village apartment, which cost her $3,000 per month,plus a broker’s fee.

Among the biggest issues? Mice, cockroaches, wasps, and lanternflies infested the unit. The building’s leaky walls made things worse, with Balardo sharing that rainwater dripped down the bricks inside her apartment whenever it stormed.

“I lived on the top floor, and every time it rained, water dripped down the brick, INSIDE the apartment!”

“Mold Toxicity Is Real”

After Balardo moved out, other former tenants reached out, recounting eerily similar experiences.

“I lived there for five years. Recently moved. My husband and I got SO sick. Mold toxicity is real,” commented one TikTok user.

Another resident described their battle with chronic inflammation, headaches, and skin conditions, symptoms often linked to prolonged mold exposure.

According to the CDC, mold and damp environments can trigger respiratory issues, chronic cough, and skin rashes, particularly for those with underlying conditions.

Despite the horror stories, some tenants claim they never experienced issues,leading Balardo to conclude:

“Some people have lived in the building forever and claim they’ve had no problems, so, rent at your own risk, haha.”

Balardo’s experience has sparked heated discussions online, with many users demanding more transparency from landlords and property management companies.

“Can we normalize this? Reviews from past residents PLEASE,” wrote one commenter.

Others pointed out the harsh reality of NYC’s cutthroat rental market, where even apartments with serious health hazards can still command sky-high prices.

The management company behind the building has not responded to multiple media requests for comment. Meanwhile, Balardo is warning future renters:

“Take it with a grain of salt, but I will NEVER rent in this building again.”

Her TikTok video has since racked up thousands of views and likes, serving as a stark reminder that in New York City, even the most charming brownstones can hide nightmarish surprises.

